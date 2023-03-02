Manchester United do not have ‘enough to gain’ by selling combative midfielder Fred in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport

Manchester United do not have ‘enough to gain’ by selling combative midfielder Fred in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his current £130,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford but has been in impressive form over the last few weeks.

Manchester United news – Fred

United recently saw off Barcelona in their Europa League play-off clash, and Erik ten Hag was quick to praise Fred for his performances in both legs of the intriguing encounter.

"First to stop Frenkie de Jong playing, he had to play as a mosquito around him and go behind him, and he did it magnificent,” said the Dutch tactician.

"Last week, he gave a brilliant assist for Rashy (Marcus Rashford) and today he scored a goal, brilliant performance."

Back in December, United triggered one-year options in the contracts of a handful of players including Fred, but it remains to be seen if he will be handed a fresh, long-term deal by the club.

What has Jones said about Fred?

Jones has told GMS that he believes United ‘have to keep’ Fred and that his man-marking job on De Jong was a prime example of how he can be a valuable asset.

He said: “I just don't see why Man United would look to sell him, there's not enough to gain from doing that.

“The way he pocketed Frenkie de Jong shows exactly why Erik ten Hag will rate him. You can give him specific jobs within a match, and he can carry them out very effectively.

“And going beyond this season, there will be certain elements of United's squad makeup that is going to need changing, and that will include the midfield, but I still think you have to keep Fred as part of that midfield as you evolve.”

How has Fred been playing?

Back in November, The Guardian reported that Fred was set to be moved on by Ten Hag ahead of next term, but his improved displays may have changed the manager’s mindset.

The Brazil international is having a productive season in front of goal, registering five goals and four assists in 35 appearances while putting up some eye-catching underlying numbers.

As per FBref, Fred has ranked in the 99th percentile for blocks, 92nd for tackles, 91st for total shots, 89th for non-penalty expected goals, and 84th for shot-creating actions among his positional peers over the last year.

It certainly seems as though Fred still has plenty to offer United, and he could continue to be an important member of Ten Hag’s squad for many years to come.