Freddie Ljunbgerg has criticised Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for copying Viktor Gyokeres' celebration after scoring in the Gunners' victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's side ran out 5-1 winners at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, in what was a statement European away performance. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard saw off the Primeira Liga giants, and meant the North Londoners moved into seventh in the Champions League table.

Gabriel's powerful header on the stroke of half-time was his third strike of the campaign, and he proceeded to cover his face with both hands after nodding home Declan Rice's corner, mimicking Gyokeres' trademark celebration. Former Arsenal winger and interim head coach Ljungberg believes that the Brazilian's gesture was 'disrespectful', claiming that it wasn't necessary.

Ljungberg: Gabriel Celebration Was 'Disrespectful'

"I'm not a fan of it"

After a fast start that saw Arsenal establish a comfortable two-goal lead in Portugal's capital, the Premier League side put the game beyond Sporting's reach in added time of the first half. In typical Gunners fashion, Rice delivered a pinpoint corner with whip and accuracy, and Gabriel was there to meet it, heading past a hopeless Franco Israel in between the sticks.

The centre-back raced towards the Sporting faithful and placed both hands across his face, a celebration that has become synonymous with Gyokeres. While the imitation hasn't been explained by Gabriel himself, Arsenal fans online were quick to draw conclusions, and believe that it was related to Pedro Goncalves copying Granit Xhaka's celebration in a Europa League clash between the two teams in 2023.

Ljungberg, who oversaw Arsenal for a short period prior to Mikel Arteta's reign commencing in December 2019, expressed that Gabriel's antics weren't to his taste. Speaking on Viaplay's coverage, the Swede said:

"I'm not a fan of it [Gabriel's celebration]. Of course, he must have had a lot of talk about playing against Gyokeres, and whether he would be able to do it. Then his point in showing that he can handle it is quite simple. "But I think it’s a bit disrespectful. Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I don’t think it’s necessary. I think someone else has that target gesture, leave it alone. I don’t like to see it."

Gyokeres, who has been in outstanding goal-scoring form this season, also reacted to the celebration after the game:

"I didn’t know he did that, but it’s fun that he likes my celebration. He’s welcome to steal it if he can’t create his own celebration."

Gabriel's Statistics vs Sporting Minutes Played 84 Goals 1 Accurate Passes 25/29 (86%) Passes into the Final Third 4 Tackles Won 1/2 (50%) Clearances 3 Interceptions 2 Ground Duels Won 2/4 (50%)

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 27/11/2024