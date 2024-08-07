Highlights The Bosman ruling in 1995 dramatically changed football's transfer market, inspiring a new wave of free transfers.

Players can legally start negotiating with other clubs once they enter the final six months of their contract.

Rising agent fees and signing-on bonuses are challenging the power of players with an expiring deal.

Free agents in football are increasingly commonplace. Players have always let their contracts expire, thereby becoming a 'free agent', but the concept of free transfers was only introduced after a five-year legal battle concluded in 1995.

This transformative case significantly changed the landscape for professionals, allowing them to change clubs at the expiration of their contracts without any input from their former employers. Over the last three decades, many high-profile players have moved on free transfers.

With lucrative agent fees and signing-on bonuses now commonplace for out-of-contract players, these deals have become further complicated. Here is a complete guide to free agents in football, from the Bosman ruling to Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid move and what may lie ahead.

What is a Free Agent?

Out-of-contract players

A free agent is a player no longer under contract at any football club. The term was borrowed from North American sports, which have treated their athletes like normal employees for far longer than football's governing bodies. Before 1995, when a player's contract expired, they could only move to another team if both clubs agreed on a settlement.

In today's transfer market, player contracts typically run out on 30th June. Other clubs can negotiate with players who are in the final six months of their deal in an attempt to get them to sign a pre-contract agreement. Article 18.3 of FIFA's transfer regulations states:

"A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him. A professional shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or is due to expire within six months. Any breach of this provision shall be subject to appropriate sanctions."

Bosman Ruling Explained

The free transfers that happen every summer nowadays would not have been possible without the Bosman ruling in 1995. Jean-Marc Bosman had spent two years at RFC Liege before his deal expired in the summer of 1990. Dunkerque showed interest in signing the Belgian midfielder, but RFC Liege asked for a transfer fee significantly more than what the French club were willing to pay. No agreement could be reached and Bosman's wages were cut by 75% during this stalemate.

Over the next half-decade, he took RFC Liege, the Belgian FA and UEFA to court. On 15th December 1995, the European Court of Justice ruled that players were allowed to move to other clubs at the end of their contract without the need for a transfer fee. Before 1995, clubs could try and demand a sum for out-of-contract players, which the court believed significantly restricted players' freedom of movement. After the ruling was announced, Bosman said:

“What it means is that players in the 21st century have the right to circulate like other workers and are not treated like horses, chickens or cows.”

The case also ensured that there could be no restrictions on foreign players. Teams had previously been prohibited from fielding more than three foreigners in European competitions before the amendment paved the way for the cosmopolitan makeup of most modern squads.

Most Famous Free Transfers

From Messi to Mbappe

Looking back on the first summer in which free transfers could be made, Manchester United's legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson said: "All hell broke loose. Suddenly it was a free-for-all." Champions League winner Edgar Davids memorably left Ajax to join Juventus in 1996, while Ruud Gullit's move to Chelsea is still widely upheld as one of the best free signings in Premier League history.

Robert Lewandowski took advantage of the Bosman ruling in 2014. One of the greatest goalscorers football has ever enjoyed signed an agreement with Bayern Munich while he was at Bundesliga rivals, Borussia Dortmund in January. The Bavarian club confirmed that the Polish striker would join them at the expiry of his contract in May 2014, sparking an unprecedented sequence of domestic dominance. Bayern next failed to win the Bundesliga in 2024, after Lewandowski left the club.

Other recent examples include Paul Pogba's switch to Juventus in 2022 following six years at Manchester United. As well as this, Lionel Messi left his beloved Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, forced into free agency because the Catalan giants simply couldn't afford to offer him a new contract.

The summer of 2024 saw Kylian Mbappe officially announce that he would be joining Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. In July 2023, the French forward rejected a £257m bid from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal with one year left on his deal. Madrid was Mbappe's preferred destination, but the Spanish behemoths could not afford PSG's outrageous asking price, instead waiting until no fee was required.

Power of Free Agents

The dynamic has shifted back towards clubs

One of the main knock-on effects of the Bosman ruling was the increased power given to players, who could negotiate a higher salary as they knew their signing would not impact a club's spending budget. In recent years, the rise of agents has been a prominent feature of the transfer market, resulting in extortionate signing-on fees for clubs wanting to sign out-of-contract players.

This shifted the balance of power away from free agents, as clubs are becoming increasingly reluctant to accept these spiralling signing-on fees. An example of this was Paulo Dybala in the summer of 2022, whose contract at Juventus expired. The World Cup winner eventually made the switch to Roma but reportedly priced himself out of a move to the Premier League or La Liga because his financial demands were deemed too lucrative, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.

In today's market, a free transfer is no longer what it used to be. Inflated wages and signing-on fees have escalated to a point where agents and players are now being described as "greedy". Speaking to Ogden in 2022, a senior Premier League executive said:

"Clubs are trying to pay less in terms of transfer fees, but they're also looking to cut wage bills too, so the days of free agents being able to negotiate big signing-on fees and salaries are over. Only the very top players can do that."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and ESPN.