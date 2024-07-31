Highlights Out-of-contract Memphis Depay would be an ambitious signing, but he could fit in the right MLS market.

The 2024 MLS summer transfer window keeps rolling on, but there are still plenty of big-name players who remain out of contract and without a club. Some of them have qualities that should make them prime targets for MLS sides, and it's a similar case for other high-quality, lower-key players who might be flying under the radar for now.

A pair of European stars are already heading to the league from Europe on free transfers: Olivier Giroud (LAFC) and Marco Reus (LA Galaxy). Other, lesser-hyped deals already include Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert (St. Louis), as well as Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Benji Michel (Real Salt Lake) and Mikkel Desler (Austin FC).

But there are more opportunities to be had on the international market. Below is a list of available players who would make for reasonable MLS additions — some are stars, and some would fall into the category of shrewd pickups.

And keep in mind that while the summer transfer window in MLS closes on August 14, teams can still sign free agents until September 13.

Memphis Depay

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star would be a major pickup

Perhaps a bit too ambitious, Netherlands international Memphis Depay could work in the right markets.

Depay’s salary expectations are not insignificant. This is unsurprising. He’s a 30-year-old playing a key role for the Dutch national team, and he previously played for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. That rules out many MLS teams from even entering the conversation.

Clubs like Atlanta United and Charlotte FC could afford him. Both have designated player (DP) spots open, but Atlanta has acquired Russian international Alexsey Miranchuk and Charlotte hasn’t been linked with Depay thus far. FC Cincinnati could enter the picture from a financial standpoint, but they still need to offload Aaron Boupendza to sign any DP.

All of that makes any potential deal for Depay unlikely, even if he’d be an electric addition for any club that could pull it off.

Depay, 30, didn’t play regularly for Atletico last season, but was productive when on the field. He had nine goals and two assists in 1,205 minutes. He has 98 caps with the Netherlands.

Anton Miranchuk

Another attacking Miranchuk could be had in MLS

The twin brother of Atlanta United attacker Alexsey Miranchuk, Anton Miranchuk is a free agent after his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow expired.

Anton has 29 caps with Russia and picked up several trophies with Lokomotiv Moscow: four cups and one league title. He had eight goals and seven assists in around 2,200 minutes last season. He has spent the majority of his career with the club, save for a loan to Estonian side Levadia.

Miranchuk, like his brother, is an attacking midfielder but can also play on either wing.

Sergi Roberto

Former Barcelona captain has been linked to MLS before

Former Barcelona man Sergi Roberto has long been linked with a move to MLS, between the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami. Is now the right time?

Roberto has been linked with Ajax and Aston Villa this summer. The MLS clubs he’s been previously linked with don’t have a need or salary space to make a deal happen, making it unlikely he will come to MLS.

The 32-year-old can play in central midfield or at right back. The former Barcelona captain spent his entire career with the Catalan club, making 372 first-team appearances.

John Brooks

Former US international John Brooks is a free agent again. Could now be the moment he finally heads across the Atlantic Ocean?

The last time Brooks was a free agent (2022), sources indicated he would only consider the United States if a club were to make him a designated player. If those demands have been lowered to max-TAM (around $1.7 million or less), he could be an excellent addition.

Brooks, 31, made 39 appearances with Hoffenheim after a failed stint at Benfica. He has spent the overwhelming majority of his career in Germany, a regular starter in the Bundesliga.

John Egan

Veteran defender would need to show his Achilles is not an issue

This summer, Irish international defender John Egan departed Sheffield United, where he was a regular for the better part of six seasons, twice leading the club to Premier League promotion.

The only issue here is that Egan suffered an Achilles injury last September. Perhaps a one-week trial to prove he hasn’t lost a step would pave the way for an MLS team to sign him.

Egan, 31, has 36 caps with Ireland and made more than 200 appearances in the Championship as well as another 73 in the Premier League.

Any team that needs a center back could do far worse than Egan or Brooks.

Issouf Sissokho

He's the first of two players to make this list from Bordeaux, who tragically had to renounce their professional status and file for bankruptcy. They had already been relegated to the French third tier due to financial irregularities.

One angle to this story is that all player contracts have been canceled and the members of the squad are all free agents. Of the names on the list, Issouf Sissokho is a realistic MLS target.

Sissokho, a 22-year-old central midfielder who just made his Mali international debut this summer, made 65 appearances with Bordeaux after joining their youth set up in 2020. Among central midfielders in Ligue 2 last season, he attempted (94th percentile) and completed (98th) passes at an elite rate. He was in the 85th percentile in successful take-ons and 75th in interceptions.

Ligue 2 has been a successful market for MLS clubs to recruit. LAFC superstar Denis Bouanga is the best example (though his final full season before MLS was in Ligue 1), but Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva (both Atlanta United) are also proof of the starting-caliber talent that can be acquired.

Zan Vipotnik

Another player from Bordeaux who is freshly out of contract, Slovenia international forward Zan Vipotnik could be a strong addition for MLS clubs.

Vipotnik, 22, has nine caps with Slovenia. He had 10 goals and four assists in his lone season with Bordeaux after arriving from NK Maribor. He had a career season with Maribor, scoring 20 goals en route to being the league’s top scorer.

Hajduk Split, FC Twente and VFL Bochum have already been linked with Vipotnik.

As with any player recently free from Bordeaux, his camp is likely to ask for a higher salary than they otherwise would, considering his next club won’t have to pay a transfer fee to sign him. All to say, a max-TAM deal probably isn’t realistic to sway him from Europe to MLS.