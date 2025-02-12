Summary Reaching the crucial stretch of the season, Arsenal face setbacks with key players out - Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Scouring the free agent market for attacking reinforcements, Mikel Arteta may need to consider ex-players such as Lucas Perez and Carlos Vela.

The tough decision to sign embattled talents like Diego Costa may be necessary for Arsenal to bolster their attacking front in pursuit of the title.

As Arsenal’s season reaches its most crucial stretch, disaster has struck. With both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Mikel Arteta finds himself in a high-stakes game of chess - only now, he’s missing two of his most valuable pieces. The title race is tighter than ever, and while the Gunners have fought tooth and nail to keep pace, their attacking depth (or lack thereof) could come back to bite them.

Enter the bargain bin of the footballing world, where free agents linger like forgotten relics in a second-hand shop. On paper, Arsenal’s need for reinforcements is urgent, but if their fanbase is honest - the options available aren’t exactly setting pulses racing. Think of it as scouring the reduced aisle at your local supermarket: you might find something useful, but it’s probably past its sell-by date or not quite what you wanted.

Still, desperate times call for desperate measures, and with the Premier League marathon reaching its final sprint, Arteta may have no choice but to roll the dice. Some of these free agents once dazzled under the bright lights of Europe’s elite leagues, but now, they resemble faded stars clinging to one last shot at redemption. So, who could Arsenal realistically snap up without spending a penny? We’ve rounded up seven names who could step into the breach - not with a roar, but perhaps with a quiet, reluctant sigh, as the Gunners look to push Liverpool to the wire.

7 Lucas Perez

Last club: Deportivo La Coruna

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t… would he? The Spanish forward had a forgettable spell at Arsenal between 2016 and 2018, managing just 11 appearances and a single goal - cementing his place among the club’s biggest transfer disappointments in recent memory. However, beyond his time at the Emirates, Lucas Perez has been a reliable attacking presence, both at scoring and creating chances.

At Deportivo La Coruna, his most recent club, the 36-year-old has racked up 62 goals and 53 assists in 172 games. A return to north London is virtually impossible, but for the romantics of football, there’s no better story than Perez defying expectations and playing a role in Arsenal’s pursuit of their first league title in over two decades, just several years after leaving the capital with nothing but regret.

Lucas Perez's Career Notable clubs Rayo Vallecano, Elche, West Ham, Arsenal, Cadiz, PAOK, Karpaty Lviv, Alaves, Deportivo La Coruna Games 457 Goals 133 Assists 94

6 Mariano Diaz

Last club: Sevilla

While his stats paint an underwhelming picture - just six La Liga goals across three seasons - Mariano Diaz’s real appeal lies in his impressive résumé. The former Dominican Republic international made over 80 appearances for Real Madrid, sharing a dressing room with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Perhaps he could be the cool, composed presence Arsenal’s young and somewhat disjointed forward line is missing. At this stage, any recognised centre-forward is a valuable addition—and finding one with three Champions League titles on a free transfer is a rarity. That said, those honors might need to be taken with a grain of salt...

Mariano Diaz's Career Notable clubs Sevilla, Lyon, Real Madrid Games 238 Goals 84 Assists 13

5 Carlos Vela

Last club: LAFC

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Carlos Vela is another player who struggled for game time during his Arsenal days. Despite being on the club’s books for seven years - after the Gunners won a transfer tug-of-war among Europe’s elite in 2005 - he made just 29 appearances in the famous red shirt. Often a peripheral figure, he was frequently sent out on loan to clubs like West Brom, Celta Vigo, and Osasuna.

However, it was at LAFC where the Mexican winger truly flourished, establishing himself as one of MLS’s finest. A dynamic and hardworking wideman, he racked up 78 goals in 152 games, cementing his status as one of the league’s greatest players - just behind the likes of Lionel Messi. Now a free agent, Vela would surely relish the chance to help Arsenal achieve their ambitions, adding to a trophy collection that already includes an MVP award, an MLS Cup, and two Supporters’ Shields.

Carlos Vela's Career Notable clubs West Brom, Osasuna, Arsenal, LAFC, Real Sociedad Games 576 Goals 191 Assists 110

4 Gyasi Zardes

Last club: Austin FC

After breaking through the LA Galaxy academy in 2011, many believed Gyasi Zardes would help lead USA into a golden era of football. While this never came to fruition, the speedy Californian native has had a pretty respectable career since. Across 347 total MLS appearances, the 33-year-old managed to score 114 goals for the likes of Columbus Crew and the Galaxy.

Still at a fairly decent age compared to the rest of the free agent market, there should still be enough fuel left in the tank for Zardes, who is also of Ghanaian descent, to contribute to another team's fortunes. Should that be Arsenal? That would be down to just how desperate the club is in securing silverware by any means necessary.

Gyasi Zardes's Career Notable clubs LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Austin FC, Columbus Crew Games 372 Goals 122 Assists 37

3 Kemar Roofe

Last club: Rangers

A proven performer for Oxford United and Leeds United in the mid-to-late 2010s, Kemar Roofe is no stranger to the physical demands of English football. His experience could make him an intriguing option for Arsenal, though his playing style may determine whether he’s truly a fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Rather than staying on the shoulder of defenders, the recently released Rangers forward operates more like an attacking midfielder, roaming freely across the pitch. While this could help integrate Ethan Nwaneri into the attack alongside Arteta’s other chosen winger, the Spaniard would likely prefer a more traditional, poacher-like goalscorer to complement Martin Odegaard and the like.

Kemar Roofe's Career Notable clubs Oxford United, Leeds United, Rangers Games 404 Goals 134 Assists 57

2 Diego Costa

Last club: Gremio

Arsenal take pride in the fact that they might just be the most disliked team in the Premier League right now. With their mix of tough tackling and strategic time-wasting, Mikel Arteta is fostering a brand of “dark arts” reminiscent of a classic Jose Mourinho side. Perhaps the only thing missing is a ruthless frontman to lead the charge in their antagonistic approach.

Enter Diego Costa. Between 2014 and 2017, he was every defender’s nightmare, netting 52 goals in 89 appearances and helping Chelsea achieve what Arsenal haven’t in over two decades - winning the Premier League. However, at 36, his best days are behind him, as shown during his recent stint at Wolves, where he found the net just once. But where there's a will there's a way.

Diego Costa's Career Notable clubs Atletico Mineiro, Wolves, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Gremio Games 562 Goals 199 Assists 74

1 Maxi Gomez

Last club: Trabzonspor

At just 28 years old and with over 130 goal involvements across spells at Valencia, Celta Vigo, Cadiz, and Trabzonspor, it’s safe to say Uruguay international Maxi Gomez isn’t ready to call it a day just yet. Perhaps a move to Arsenal could be mutually beneficial.

With four goals in 32 international caps - despite competing for spots alongside Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani - Gomez has proven he can find the net while thriving as an underdog. Arsenal, meanwhile, need someone who can step up in crucial moments, even if only as a short-term solution.