The Orlando Magic lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

The Magic held an 18-point lead in the first half, but went cold in the second half and managed just 41 total points with the season on the line.

This was the case for the Magic all season. They owned one of the NBA's most ferocious defenses under head coach Jamahl Mosley and used their size and physicality to wear teams down. However, their offense often got bogged down, as the roster lacked a No. 1 ball-handler and enough shooting around Paolo Banchero.

Building around Bachero — and to some degree Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs — should be the top priority for the Magic this offseason. And there is good news for Orlando: they have the cap space to greatly improve the roster. Currently, the Magic project to have somewhere between $47-69 million in cap space, according to The Athletic's Danny Leroux. Between their talent, youth, and location, the Magic have a chance to be an appealing landing spot this summer.

Here are three free agents who make perfect sense for Orlando.

1 Paul George

If George turns down his $44.1 million player option for 2024-25, he could arguably be the top free agent on the market

Plenty of teams would bid for Paul George's services, but Orlando makes tons of sense.

George just turned 34 and is entering his 15th season. He's coming off of five seasons with the LA Clippers marked by uncertainty around injuries and failing to meet expectations. Joining a rising Magic team, with a clear No. 1 in Banchero, could allow George to slide into a much-needed veteran No. 2 role to guide the Magic forward. That would almost certainly be the Magic's pitch for George.

George averaged 22.6 points per game on 47.1 shooting, 41.3 percent from three, this season. George is capable of creating his own shot and knocking down threes off the dribble — something Orlando desperately needs. But playing next to Banchero could also allow George to handle the ball more and act as a secondary scorer. He isn't a natural point guard, but he's a good enough passer and ball-handler to run the Magic's offense.

Paul George - 2023-24 Shot Location Stats Area Attempts FG% Mid-Range 287 45.3 Above the Break 3 495 41.0 Left Corner 3 39 53.8 Right Corner 3 53 35.8

And just as importantly, George would fit right in on defense. George wouldn't even have to defend the opponent's best player most nights, as long as Suggs and Jonathan Isaac stick around. George's length and insticts would be a welcome addition off the ball. The Magic's switchability with a lineup involving Suggs, George, Isaac, and Banchero would give opponents headaches.

It's not often that an elite offensive player who's just as strong on defense is available. George could catapult Orlando into a new tier of contention next season.

2 Immanuel Quickley

It would cost a lot to pry Quickley from Toronto, but it may be worthwhile for Orlando

As mentioned, Orlando has a clear need for a lead guard who can space the floor and create his own offense. Quickley could fill that need and do it for less than a max contract.

That doesn't mean Quickley will come cheaply. Based on his production compared to similar players, Quickley could be in line for a four-year, $110 million contract, if not more. As a restricted free agent, any offer Quickley receives can be matched by the Toronto Raptors. For the Magic to pry him away might mean committing around $30 million or more per season.

Immanuel Quickley - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Knicks (30 GP) Raptors (38 GP) MIN 24.0 33.3 PTS 15.0 18.6 REB 2.6 4.8 AST 2.5 6.8 FG% 45.4 42.2 3PT% 39.5 39.5

Orlando's Game 7 loss to the Cavs showed it might be worth it. Quickley is a dangerous off-the-bounce shooter with deep range, and he's gotten better each year at creating his own shot inside of the three-point line. He's more of a combo guard than a true point guard, but the threat of his three-pointer and ability to get in the lane would still open up looks for the Magic.

Adding Quickley wouldn't mean weakening Orlando's defense, either. Quickley isn't a lock-down defender, but he has quick feet and hands and is an excellent team defender. Quickley is great at making rotations and jumping passing lanes, meanig Orlando could continues its physical, aggressive style of defense.

3 Tyus Jones

If Orlando wants a simple table-setter, Jones makes a lot of sense

Prepare for an onslaught of coverage this offseason about how Tyus Jones is the underrated floor general every team could use. And that is largely because it's true.

If Orlando doesn't want to break the bank on a point guard, Jones makes lots of sense for the Magic. Known in the NBA for his stellar assist-to-turnover ratio (4:1 for his career), Jones has made strides as a shooter and creator in recent years.

Jones had the best offensive season of his career in 2023-24, averaging 12 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three (also career-highs) on four attempts per game. According to the NBA's tracking data, Jones averaged seven drives per game and shot 52.8 percent off of drives, an improvement from his prior season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyus Jones - 2023-24 Passing Stats Category Stat League Rank Assists 7.3 9th Passes 55.6 13th Assist to Turnover Ratio 7.3 1st Potential Assists 12.5 14th Assist Points Created 18.6 12th

Jones is also a solid defender who can slide in to a strong system like Orlando's and hold his own.

Again, signing Jones wouldn't be the flashiest move of the offseason. But if Orlando wants a lead ball-handler who can take care of the ball, hit spot-up threes, and attack close-outs, Jones is one of the best options available.

4 Malik Monk

The microwave scorer would instantly add more punch to Orlando's offense

Malik Monk is already a rumored free agent target for the Magic. While he doesn't add much ball-handling or defense for Orlando, he is a dynamic scorer and shooter who could spice up Orlando's attack.

Over his last three seasons, Monk has averaged 14.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor. His three-point shooting strangely fell off the last two seasons with Sacramento, but he shot 40 percent and 39 percent from three in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Monk is enough of a threat from outside that defenses have to respect him, and that might be enough for Orlando. As the playoffs showed, the Magic struggled to generate shots when Banchero was off the floor, and Monk has the ability to create shots from all over the floor. His speed and athleticism would bring a different dynamic to Orlando's offense.

Defense is a more of a gamble. Monk has never been known as a strong defender — Sacramento's defense was nearly four points better per 100 possessions with Monk off the floor this season. The Magic might argue, however, that they have the personnel around Monk to make up for his deficiencies.