Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo faced off with several freestyle champions in a series of 1 vs 1 challenges.

The centre-back was put through his pace with some of Spain's most skilled freestyles, with them taking it in turns trying to beat him in a 1 vs 1 situation, before having a shot on goal.

The event was filmed for the Shoot for Love YouTube channel, who scouted Spain and found a couple of impressive, unknown freestylers, before rounding the group out with some of the country's best, including some champions, and it has quickly racked up views with many fans tuning in to see whether these lads had what it takes to beat an elite defender like Araujo or whether he'd stand tall.

How did Ronald Araujo do against five skilled freestylers?

Spoiler alert, they didn't fare too well. That's right, even the most skilled freestyle footballers in Spain were no match in a 1 vs 1 situation with the centre-back, who dealt with all five competitors pretty comfortably.

In fact, not a single one of the guys even managed to get a shot off on goal, demonstrating just how effective Araujo was at getting the ball off of them before they even had a chance.

You can't knock them for trying, though, and a couple really gave it a go. The Spanish freestyle champion, Amin, even managed to nutmeg the Uruguayan, but the combination of pace and strength that he possesses was simply too much for any of the players to overcome.

Hilariously, when asked to pick which player had impressed him the most during the challenge, Araujo picked his goalkeeper, John, who didn't have to make a single save throughout the 10 attempts, due to the Barcelona man's sensational defending.

How good is Ronald Araujo?

Any freestyler would have a tough enough job competing in a 1 vs 1 situation with a professional defender, but when paired with someone of Aurajo's calibre, the challenge becomes almost impossible.

Averaging 1.2 tackles a game throughout his career, the defender has shown time and time again that even professional footballers have a hard time getting past him, so dealing with the freestylers was a piece of cake in the end.

The two styles are just vastly different and don't quite compare, something Araujo made sure to share with the guys during the event. After being told he was going up against the Spanish freestyle champion, he said: "It's football here, right? It's different. No freestyle, right."

He went on to easily dispossess the tricky player afterwards, putting a stamp on his statement.

Having made 97 appearances for Barcelona during his current four-year tenure with the club, the 24-year-old has faced off with some of the very best forwards in all of football and went toe-to-toe with the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr last season, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that he was more than capable of dealing with the freestyle stars, regardless of how tricky and impressive they were.