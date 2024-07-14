Highlights The main event and co-main event for the upcoming UFC 306 card at the iconic Sphere has seemingly been accidentally leaked.

The historic card is scheduled to take place on the 14th of September in Las Vegas.

While nothing is official yet, the UFC French-Canadian commentators leaked a few fights that will leave fans in amazement.

The main event and co-main event for the upcoming UFC 306 card at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas has seemingly been accidentally leaked.

Soon after Rose Namajunas' clash with Tracy Cortez, the UFC French-Canadian commentators revealed that the September 14 card would feature two blockbuster fights.

There were whispers that the card, which will take place on Mexican Independence Day - would be headlined by the much-awaited trilogy bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

While nothing is official as of yet, it appears that the trilogy clash between the pair may not serve as the main event. With the card just months away, UFC President Dana White is set to confirm the main card.

White booked the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas to host the UFC's September pay-per-event. The unique dimensions of the venue makes hosting a combat sports event inside of it a challenge, but White has promised fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a show that he has already invested $16m in producing some three months before fight night.

With such a massive production bill to foot, the news that the UFC has partnered with Saudi Arabian combat sports chief Turki Alalshikh to present the show as part of Riyadh Season came as no surprise. The event - which was due to serve as UFC 306 - is now officially known as 'Riyadh Season presents UFC Noche'.

A Featherweight Title Fight Could Headline the Card

It promises to be an exciting night for fans

The UFC's French-Canadian broadcast revealed that the iconic card is set to be headlined by a mouthwatering featherweight clash between Ilia Topuria and -.

Topuria claimed the strap after shocking the world against Alexander Volkanovski - knocking out the Australian in their epic bout earlier this year.

The potential main event in Vegas in September would see Topuria defend the 145-pound belt for the first time against the former featherweight king.

As for Holloway, 'Blessed' secured one of the biggest wins of his career in his last fight against Justin Gaethje. The Hawaiian knocked 'The Highlight' out cold in the fifth round at UFC 300 to win the 'BMF' title.

While Holloway's blockbuster clash with the former 155-pound interim champion took place at lightweight, the 32-year-old seemingly always looked in contention to challenge for the featherweight strap in his next outing.

Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili Tipped to Serve as the Co-Main Event

Fireworks are guaranteed with this fight

The broadcaster also revealed that bantamweight king Sean O'Malley would be defending his title against Merab Dvalishvili - which will serve as the co-main event.

The pair have been building their fight against one another for quite some time now. After UFC 292, where “Suga” Sean knocked out Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamian Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight title, the trolling started to ramp up on social media for the Georgian.

Despite the leak, O’Malley came out and spoke about the lack of communication in terms of landing a contract for the date, saying on the Timbo Suga Show podcast:

“No f****** update for you fellas, I’m still hoping for The Sphere. Still the same s*** ... Sphere or December. I’m pretty sure either way it’s going to be in Vegas, which I’m pumped about. … Dana keeps saying it’s going to be something crazy."

He added: "I know you’ve got [Conor] McGregor and [Michael] Chandler maybe going around, you’ve got Max Holloway and Ilia [Topuria], you’ve got me and Merab, you’ve got some pretty big fights to possibly make. Honest to God, I have not heard from the UFC yet and we’re getting g**d*** close. I’m in camp right now just in case, because it’s a little over nine weeks out, so I’m in camp now just in case. Yeah, it is frustrating. But it is what it is.”