Paris Saint-Germain have not made an offer to Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk ahead of signing him on a free transfer, according to FootMercato journalist Josue Casse.

The Anfield captain will see his contract with the club come to an end at the end of the season and the legendary defender has recently revealed that he currently has no idea where he will be playing his football in the next campaign.

Reports emerged this week that the Parisian side had made a mind-blowing offer to the Dutch star to take him to the Parc de Princes this summer to bolster Luis Enrique's squad, but sources in France have now denied that.

PSG Not Interested in Van Dijk

No offer made despite reports

Writing on his personal X account, the French journalist claimed that there was no interest in the 34-year-old despite an admiration for his talents.

"To date, and contrary to rumours in the English press, there is no link between PSG and Virgil van Dijk. "The Reds defender's contract is out, and rumours are rife, but nothing has happened regarding the capital club. PSG currently boasts a central defensive line that combines experience (Marquinhos) with youth (Beraldo, Pacho). The discussion in the corridors of Anfield was in no way linked to his future."

Van Dijk is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with reports earlier this month revealing that he had received an offer from an SPL club worth around €20m per year.

Reds boss Arne Slot recently admitted that he wanted to keep his captain at the club for next season, but the player and club are still currently locked in talks over new terms and nothing has been agreed.

Several top clubs are said to be interested in the defender, with some reports suggesting that Van Dijk would be open to playing abroad.

Virgil van Dijk Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Interceptions per game 1.5 Total tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 3.2 Clearances per game 4.9 Ground duels won 1.6 (66%) Aerial duels won 3.1 (71%)

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/03/2025.