Arsenal suffered a major blow in their hopes of lifting a first-ever Champions League trophy, as they lost 1-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game, netting after just four minutes.

Although PSG thoroughly deserved the win with a brilliant away performance at the Emirates, there were positive moments for the Gunners. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were both denied by fine saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Mikel Merino had an equaliser ruled out by VAR for offside.

Perhaps the only true bright spark on the night, however, was the performance of teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly. The left-back was superb on the night, earning praise from both fans and media alike.