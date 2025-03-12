Darwin Nunez's torrid season reached a new low on Tuesday evening for Liverpool, with his missed penalty in the shootout against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield eventually being the catalyst to dumping the Reds out of the Champions League on home turf - and that has led to the Uruguayan star being given a mere 1/10 in his match ratings from those in the French media.

Nunez played a key part in Liverpool's first-leg win against the run of play in Paris last week, taking the share of the spoils after his top-drawer assist for Harvey Elliott at the Parc des Princes - but despite the Reds having a one-goal advantage to take home with them, Ousmane Dembele's equaliser on aggregate saw them game go all the way to penalties - with Nunez and Curtis Jones being the unfortunate ones to miss from 12 yards.

French Media Outlets Scorn Darwin Nunez Performance

The talisman was one of two Liverpool players to miss from the spot

It's the latest instalment in a poor season for Nunez. Having missed easy chances throughout the campaign in all competitions, it will not have done his confidence any positives, and he looked distraught after Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved his effort.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 11th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =14th Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.56 =16th

And two different French media outlets have not held back on the striker, with one stating that the former Benfica man looked 'clumsy' in the game, with another adding that the talisman 'constantly chose the wrong option'. Firstly, publication Maxifoot wrote:

"Clumsy in the game, the Uruguayan was checked by Donnarumma during the penalty shootout."

Meanwhile, Homme Du Match stated that his performance was reflected by Donnarumma being equal to his effort and gave him a mere 1/10 for his outing that kickstarted PSG's advancement to the quarter-finals. They added:

"Nunez (1). A completely missed entry into the game, where he constantly chose the wrong option. His missed shot on goal reflects his performance."

With Diogo Jota failing to impress on the night either - with Maxifoot giving him a 3.5 rating and Homme Du Match a simple 4/10 - it's highlighted Liverpool's need for a new striker in the summer transfer window under Arne Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has made 33 caps for Uruguay, scoring 13 goals.

Unfortunately for Nunez, despite being called 'world-class' by Guillem Balague in the past, he appears to have run his race at Anfield - and who the club brings in on a permanent deal in the summer remains to be seen, despite recent links to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak on a permanent deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

