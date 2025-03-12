Trent Alexander-Arnold endured a tough outing in Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 exit to Paris Saint-Germain, with French media pointing to his poor defensive display against the Ligue 1 champions.

The England right-back struggled to contain star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Anfield on Thursday and was nearly punished for a mistake that almost led to Bradley Barcola doubling PSG’s 1-0 lead in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold spent 73 minutes on the pitch before being forced off with an injury, making him a major doubt for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United this weekend.

The 26-year-old has reportedly suffered an ankle setback, and Arne Slot admitted he ‘would be surprised’ if the 26-year-old played against the Magpies on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold Blasted for PSG Display

‘Showed his defensive weakness’

French outlet MaxiFoot criticised Alexander-Arnold’s performance against PSG and gave him a 3.5/10 rating:

“Liverpool’s right-back once again showed his defensive weakness in a major European match. Up against Kvaratskhelia, the England international suffered greatly. “Losing the ball stupidly in midfield, he created the opportunity missed by Barcola in the first half. “Struggling defensively, the Reds' player had trouble expressing himself in his forward runs. Injured in the knee, he was replaced in the 72nd minute by Jarell Quansah, whose header hit the post.”

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular for Arne Slot this season despite uncertainty over his Anfield future, making 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

The 26-year-old is one of three Liverpool stars out of contract this summer, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and appears the least likely to renew at this stage.

The England international remains a key target for Champions League winners Real Madrid, who are determined to sign him on a free transfer after the season.

Liverpool face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final next in their last game before March’s international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goaks 2 Assists 6 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 2,145

