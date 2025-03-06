Liverpool's smash-and-grab 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night has been described as 'English Robbery' by the French media, who have torn into the Premier League leaders. Harvey Elliott's late winner, just 47 seconds after coming on to replace Mohamed Salah, was enough for the Reds to secure a priceless victory in the French capital ahead of the return leg at Anfield.

The visitors mustered just two efforts on goal compared to the hosts' 27, with Alisson Becker producing what he has described as the performance of his life to keep a miraculous clean sheet. With Slot's men now holding the crucial advantage, the French media have delivered a scathing response to what went down at the Parc des Princes.

French Media Describe Liverpool Winner as a 'Crucifixion'

Alisson was described as a superhero for his efforts

The feeling across the entire nation of France following the result was one of utter shock, with L'Equipe's headline summarising the general sentiment, that being 'Braquage A L'Anglaise,' which translates to 'an English robbery. In their report, as translated by the Daily Mail, it is unsurprisingly noted that Alisson was the star of the show, stating: "With a normal goalkeeper, Luis Enrique’s team would certainly have won by several goals."

This was further elaborated on by RMC Sport, who invoked the death of Jesus Christ in their review, claiming:

"Dominating throughout the match without being able to find the breakthrough, Paris Saint-Germain were crucified in the last minutes. On his first ball, Harvey Elliott scored with a left-footed shot."

On the Brazilian shotstopper, the outlet pondered whether the 32-year-old had left his superhero costume in Paris, such was the incredible nature of his display.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato put forward their assertion that it would be almost impossible to put forward a better performance against a Liverpool side who have dominated domestically throughout the entire campaign, explaining: "On paper, it was difficult to do better as PSG crushed one of the best teams in Europe. But this defeat at the end of the match has a bitter taste."

Not all hope is lost, though, as Le Parisian claimed that the showing by Luis Enrique's side was enough to prove their worth as one of the best teams in Europe, while maintaining the belief that they would be able to overturn the deficit when they face off again in Merseyside.

L'Equipe's Player Ratings for PSG 0-1 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was given a brutal score

Liverpool's reliance on their goalkeeper that night can be summed up by L'Equipe's famous player ratings from the match, with Becker receiving a score of 9/10. For context, only 15 perfect scores have ever been handed out. With the exception of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate - who controversially escaped a sending off - no other Liverpool player scored higher than a 5/10. Mohamed Salah was particularly savaged, as he was hit with a 3/10 for his lacklustre efforts.

As for the home side, their highest-rated players were the Portuguese pair Vitinha and Joao Neves, both of whom were given a seven. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to save Liverpool's only shot on target and, as a result, was slapped with a 4/10.

