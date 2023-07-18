An advert for the Women’s World Cup fronted by Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Antoine Griezmann seems an odd choice to make — but fans are heralding the viral video with a twist as the “best advert” they have ever seen.

Following the uncertainty over FIFA TV broadcasting rights, promotion is finally underway for the Australia and New Zealand-based tournament.

Three days out from the World Cup, the likes of adidas and Nike football have already dropped star-studded promotional clips featuring the likes of Australia’s Mary Fowler, England’s Alessia Russo, and USA striker Sophia Smith.

However, fans are most excited about the powerful French women’s promotional video created by telecom giant, Orange.

You can watch the clip below:

The French Women's World Cup advert is a gamechanger

One of the French Women’s team sponsors has put out a creative video which successfully makes a statement on gender.

The advert itself begins by showing male stars showcasing skills and performing on the world stage. There are glorious goals, penalty shots, and some magic link-up play.

However, just shy of a minute in, Orange broadcasts the message: ‘Only Les Bleus can give us these emotions. But that’s not them you’ve just seen.’

A rewind then takes place to show that the footage of the French national team was VFX editing trickery, and it was actually the women-scoring screamers.

It’s also revealed that the likes of French international stars Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard, and Sakina Karchaoui were actually the footballers who were featured in the advert.

Towards the end of the advert, Orange broadcasted another message: ‘At Orange, we support les Bleus,’ which is then changed to the feminine ‘les bleues’.

Fans have been reacting to the promotional clip

Since the promotion was posted, social media users have been expressing their admiration for Orange, with many calling the French World Cup video the “best advert” they have ever seen.

One Twitter user wrote: “Just saw this and it's a powerful advert. Looking forward to the Women's World Cup”

Another said: “France lost to Australia in a friendly on Friday but they are currently winning ‘Best World Cup commercial’ #FIFAWWC.”

A third wrote: “The French Women’s World Cup advert is probably the best advert I have ever seen. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch it. Buzzing for it to start!”

However, many fans were apparently not tricked by the special effects in the clip.

One wrote: “Knew that first bit of skill was from the Women's team, seems I've watched a lot of football. The World Cup is hoping to be excellent.”

Another commented: “Great advert, but I did wonder why Giroud was taking a penalty with his Right Foot.”

Elsewhere, one fan urged their fellow Twitter users to view the viral video for themselves. They wrote: “Right Twitter - Google the French women’s World Cup advert… Wow! What an advertisement and what a message! Goosebumps!”

Another said: If you haven't given this Orange advert ****a watch yet it is 100% worth a watch. It's a fantastic concept and an outstanding way of advertising the Women's World Cup! Brilliant idea.”