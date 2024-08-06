Highlights A deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would be ‘very expensive’ for Man United.

A deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would be ‘very expensive’ for Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports claiming the Red Devils are ‘back in the mix’ for the Dutch star, Romano suggests that De Jong’s salary ‘could be an issue’ under the new Man United structure.

The Premier League giants have been looking to make significant cuts to their wage bill this summer, exploring deals for some of their highest-paid stars.

The exits of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane on free transfers have allowed Man United to offload two of their biggest contracts, while Casemiro, who is on £350,000-a-week, is likely to face the axe in the next 12 months.

After completing deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, United have turned their attention to signing a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo, but so far have failed to advance in their pursuit of any of the targets.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is among the viable options, but the Red Devils have so far been reluctant to meet the Ligue 1 giants' demands for the Uruguayan, which reach around £51m.

Barcelona Star’s Salary ‘Could be an Issue’

Man United yet to return for De Jong

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Man United are yet to reignite their interest in De Jong, who is on ‘a very big salary’ at Barcelona:

“It doesn't mean that Man United are going to do that also, because it's very expensive in terms of transfer fee, and very expensive also in terms of salary. “De Jong is on a very big salary at Barcelona, and for Man United, in the new era, that could be an issue. So at the moment, I'm not aware of anything concrete on this one.”

De Jong was one of Man United's top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window following Erik ten Hag’s appointment as manager.

The Red Devils were in talks for the Netherlands international throughout the window, but De Jong wanted to stay in Spain and opted against a reunion with the Dutch boss.

Frenkie de Jong La Liga Stats (2023/24) Games 20 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Progressive passes per 90 9.25 Tackles per 90 2.37

Man United then moved on to sign Casemiro but have continued to be linked with De Jong in recent windows, with Ten Hag keen on adding another high-profile name to his Old Trafford squad.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have also been heavily linked with two other former Ten Hag players, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. The Bayern Munich duo are reportedly keen on a move to Man United this summer and have already agreed on five-year deals with the Premier League giants.

Sofyan Amrabat Remains on Man Utd's List

The Red Devils may opt for the Moroccan’s return

Manchester United remain interested in bringing back Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests that delays in securing a deal for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte could lead the Red Devils to pursue a move for the Morocco international.

Amrabat was signed on a season-long loan deal from Fiorentina last summer and impressed in his final performances of the season, including the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.