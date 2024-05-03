Highlights Erik ten Hag attempted to bring Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United last summer but failed to do so.

Ten Hag believes De Jong and Casemiro would have formed a strong midfield pairing at United.

The addition of de Jong would have allowed ten Hag to play the 'Ajax way'.

Manchester United were pushing to bring in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last summer, and Erik ten Hag has now spoken out about the failed transfer.

The middle of the park has been a bit of a problem for the Red Devils this season, with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount failing to make the impact expected of them. Thankfully for ten Hag, young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has burst onto the scene, but the Dutch tactician was desperate to bring in another top-level player in the middle.

Casemiro and De Jong Would Have Worked Well

Ten Hag discusses failed Man Utd transfer

Speaking to Gary Neville in an interview on Friday with Sky Sports, ten Hag has admitted that a player like De Jong would have helped bring out the best in Casemiro...

"It would have been Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro. They would really be connected with each other. They would be really complementary to each other. That's a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player."

There's no doubt United would have massively benefited this season from having De Jong in their midfield, and according to The Athletic, they agreed an initial fee of £63m last summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line. Ten Hag previously labelled De Jong an 'incredible' player having worked with him previously during his time at Ajax.

It will be interesting to see whether the United boss and their recruitment team will make another play to secure his signature in the near future. There's no doubt the Red Devils need to revamp their midfield once again when the summer transfer window opens for business, with the futures of some of their current starts uncertain.

The likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Amrabat, who only signed on a season-long loan, might not be with the Manchester outfit for the 2024/2025 campaign. The addition of De Jong would certainly add something that United are missing in the middle of the park.

Eriksen, Amrabat, and Casemiro Futures

The Man Utd trio could depart

With Amrabat only on a temporary deal and having struggled to break into the starting XI this campaign, it seems unlikely that United will look to sign him permanently. Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that United could allow Eriksen to depart in the summer after failing to make much of an impact this term.

Reports have also suggested that Casemiro could be sold in the summer transfer window, alongside a host of other players in ten Hag's squad. Whether that could allow them to attract De Jong remains to be seen, but there could be a reshuffle in the middle of the park.