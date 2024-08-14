Manchester United have previously shown an interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there have been no talks so far this summer.

If Erik ten Hag was offered the chance to reunite with de Jong, you'd imagine there is a strong possibility that he would attempt to do so. The duo worked together during their time at Ajax, and ten Hag hasn't been afraid to sign some of his former players since arriving at Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Andre Onana, and Antony have all played under the Dutch manager in the past, but bringing de Jong to the Premier League certainly won't be easy. The Barcelona midfielder earns a whopping £606k-a-week for the Catalan giants, more than any other player in La Liga.

Man Utd Yet to Hold Talks for De Jong

They do admire the Dutchman

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that United are yet to hold any talks with De Jong or Barcelona about a potential transfer this summer.

"Guys, as of today, there is nothing into it. No contacts, no talks. Nothing is ongoing between Frenkie de Jong and Manchester United today. What happens tomorrow, I don't know, but today, nothing is ongoing for Frenkie de Jong, for Manchester United, and Barcelona."

Frenkie de Jong's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =15th Goals 2 =10th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Pass Accuracy Per Game (%) 93.1 5th Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Match rating 7.12 3rd

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that United have made an approach to sign De Jong this summer, but Romano doesn't believe that to be the case. The Italian reporter has told GIVEMESPORT this month that United do have a long-term appreciation for the Barcelona midfielder, but their interest hasn't gone to the next stage yet.

De Jong also has a €400m release clause, so it won't be easy to convince Barcelona to part ways with the midfielder. The Dutch international has been a key player for the La Liga outfit, and it's hard to imagine United paying a hefty fee after a busy summer transfer window so far.

Man Utd Eyeing Other Options This Summer

Manuel Ugarte is a top target

Although De Jong might be slightly out of reach, at least for this summer, it is an area of the pitch that United are willing to strengthen. So far, the Red Devils have reinforced their attack and defence, but they are yet to bring in a new body in the middle of the park.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is the main target for United, but they could be forced to offload a current option before pressing ahead with a deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-08-24.