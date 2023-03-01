Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong ‘can only have been impressed’ by their performance against his Barcelona side

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong ‘can only have been impressed’ by their performance against his Barcelona side, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils’ unsuccessful pursuit of the 25-year-old was one of the most talked about transfer sagas of the summer, and speculation over his future has refused to die down completely.

Manchester United transfer news – Frenkie de Jong

Back in July, The Athletic revealed that United had agreed to pay Barcelona €85 million (£75 million) for De Jong’s services after Erik ten Hag identified him as his priority signing.

Yet the Netherlands international ended up staying put at the Nou Camp after expressing his desire to remain with the Catalan giants.

However, the Daily Mail have since claimed that January acquisition Marcel Sabitzer was only brought in on loan as United are ‘still keen’ on bringing De Jong to the club.

The technically gifted star played every minute of Barca’s 4-3 aggregate defeat to United in their Europa League play-off, witnessing the progress made by Ten Hag and co. first-hand.

What has O’Rourke said about De Jong?

O’Rourke told GMS: “I think he can only have been impressed. Manchester United were deserved winners, probably, over the two legs of that game against Barcelona.

“With Barcelona flying high in La Liga, it was maybe a surprise to some people that United got the job done.

“But they were impressive at the Nou Camp and also produced a great comeback at Old Trafford as well. Confidence is soaring through those Man United players right now, and all credit must be given to Erik ten Hag.

“We know Frenkie de Jong was, or has been, a long-term target for Manchester United, so I'm sure he could only have been impressed by the manner of the team's performance and also probably the atmosphere at Old Trafford in that game as well. So yeah, encouraging signs for Manchester United.”

How has De Jong been playing?

Despite the continued talk surrounding his future, De Jong has continued to excel for Barcelona this season, racking up three goal contributions in 30 appearances.

As per FBref, the creative talent has also ranked in the 96th percentile for progressive carries, 93rd for successful take-ons, 89th for attempted passes, and 86th for non-penalty expected goals and shot-creating actions amongst his positional peers over the last year.

De Jong is evidently a top-class midfielder who is familiar with Ten Hag’s style of play, and he could finally become an integral part of United’s rebuild in the summer.