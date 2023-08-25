Highlights Lando Norris sets the fastest time in Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, showing promising potential for McLaren in the race.

Max Verstappen is the favourite to win, but the likes of McLaren and Mercedes are determined to challenge him and stop his record-equalling winning streak.

Several incidents occurred during practice, including crashes by Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, and Daniel Ricciardo, with Ricciardo requiring a medical check-up.

Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix has wrapped up, with Lando Norris setting the fastest time of all on the day.

F1 is back following the summer break and the seaside resort of Zandvoort is hosting the curtain raiser to the second part of the 2023 season, with the Oranje army descending on the old-school circuit carrying the expectancy that Max Verstappen is going to take victory in front of them.

Indeed, Max can make it a record-equalling 9 wins in a row should he get onto the top step come the chequered flag on Sunday afternoon, but the likes of McLaren and Mercedes will be looking to try and stop that from coming to pass.

McLaren regularly joke when the Dutch GP comes around that the sea of orange in the grandstands around the circuit is for them, rather than Max, and, after a promising day, there could well be a few papaya-clad fans in the vicinty with something to cheer come the GP.

Of course, Verstappen will remain the favourite for the win, given the sheer pace advantage the Red Bull has when it comes to the grand prix, but Norris was a squeak ahead of him in FP2 - the faster session of the day.

FP1, meanwhile, was topped by the local hero, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Both Aston Martin and Mercedes are feeling optimistic as we head into the weekend, with Aston bringing upgrades to their floor and diffuser as they bid to breathe new life into their challenge for second in the Constructors' championship, whilst Lewis Hamilton told the press here on Thursday that the Silver Arrows believe this circuit could suit their car - similar to how the Hungaroring did back in July.

Williams, meanwhile, also had a positive day with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant both in the top ten when in FP1, with the former repeating the feat in FP2 later on.

Orange wasn't the only colour on display around the circuit on Friday, meanwhile, with the red flag flying on more than one occasion.

In FP1, Nico Hulkenberg visited the barriers in his Haas, before Aussie duo Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo did the same in FP2.

Somewhat curiously, the two managed to find almost the same bit of wall at turn three despite crashing independently of one another.

Piastri was the first in as he lost the rear of his McLaren, before compatriot Ricciardo, perhaps slightly distracted by the sight of the stricken MCL60, also had a chat with the barriers in his AlphaTauri, with the impact of the incident snapping through his steering wheel and jolting his wrist enough for him to require a trip to the medical centre and then onto hospital for further checks.

Up at the front, meanwhile, it was Norris from Verstappen and Albon - an exciting top three we'd surely all take for Sunday's start, though there's plenty still to happen before we have our grid confirmed tomorrow afternoon.

That's Friday done and dusted at the Dutch GP - up next, qualifying.

Dutch Grand Prix - FP1 result

Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton

Sergio Perez

Alex Albon

Lando Norris

Logan Sargeant

Oscar Piastri

Yuki Tsunoda

Esteban Ocon

George Russell

Pierre Gasly

Daniel Ricciardo

Kevin Magnussen

Valtteri Bottas

Charles Leclerc

Zhou Guanyu

Nico Hulkenberg

Robert Shwartzman

Lance Stroll

Dutch Grand Prix - FP2 result

Lando Norris

Max Verstappen

Alex Albon

Lewis Hamilton

Yuki Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly

Sergio Perez

Lance Stroll

Valtteri Bottas

Fernando Alonso

Charles Leclerc

Logan Sargeant

Esteban Ocon

George Russell

Zhou Guanyu

Carlos Sainz

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo