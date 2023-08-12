Highlights Manchester City are amid an uncharacteristic transfer window with much of their business yet to be resolved

Kyle Walker has entered the last year of his contract and is wanted at Bayern Munich

There are doubts over whether Manchester City will sign Michael Olise, while they could be priced out of a move for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City are expected to make more moves between now and next month's transfer deadline, three reliable journalists have revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been somewhat of an uncharacteristic transfer window for City, who tend to operate early by getting their business concluded before the season's start date.

Very rarely have they ventured into the market after the first Premier League game of the season, but it appears this summer could see a change of tactic for the reigning English and European champions.

Largely because City still have some unwanted players they need to shift off the books, with Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo expected to continue their careers away from the Etihad Stadium.

But also because the Blues are locked in transfer talks to add even more firepower to their squad, having already racked up a summer spend of over £100 million.

Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea for a fee of £30 million, before Pep Guardiola's side splurged a whopping £77 million on the latest addition Josko Gvardiol.

Away from the Croatian couple, the Premier League champions are still exploring potential additions, with Guardiola seemingly unhappy with his current options.

It comes after Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan both departed the club, meaning gaps have appeared in the City squad that could do with being plugged.

However, while the search for new names rumbles on in the background, there is also talk that another shock name could depart before September 1st, namely veteran fullback Kyle Walker.

Three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on Manchester City's transfer dealings...

3 Pep Guardiola's stance on Kyle Walker's future

Much like his international teammate Harry Kane, Walker has been subject to summer interest from German giant Bayern Munich this summer.

It was reported back in July by The Athletic that Walker had reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich, amid rumours linking him to a big-money move.

The report claimed that City could expect to bank a fee in the region of £15 million for the right-back, whose contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire next season.

However, in the latest update provided by the same outlet, it's suggested that Walker is leaning towards staying at City this summer, despite the previously agreed deal with Bayern Munich.

And now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that City are pushing hard to get Walker tied down to a new deal.

On the 33-year-old defender, Sheth said: "The focus seems to be on having players staying at the club because there's been a couple of big name departures from Manchester City hasn't there?

"The likes of Gundogan, the treble-winning captain from last season, he's gone to Barcelona. Mahrez has left and he has gone to Saudi Arabia.

"There has been lots of talk, throughout this transfer window, about Kyle Walker. His nose would have been put out a joint make no mistake about it when the Champions League final team was announced and he wasn't in it, as he was only on the bench.

"That would have hurt him and I just wonder whether that had influenced him on whether he wanted to stay at City or not.

"He has entered the final year of his contract, with Bayern Munich really pushing. We think Bayern Munich would offer a two-year contract plus a one-year option, whereas City would probably just offer a one-year contract plus a one-year option.

"But Pep is really, really wanting him to stay. He's even making him captain in a lot of the preseason games.

"He was captain for the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday as well. So that's definitely one to look at."

2 Michael Olise transfer in doubt

One man who has been touted as a potential Mahrez replacement is Crystal Palace's Olise, with interest in the winger having previously come from the treble-winners.

A report from The Daily Mail had detailed City's interest as genuine, with the Blues said to be favouring a move for Olise ahead of other potential targets.

Olise played in all but one of Crystal Palace's 38 Premier League outings last season, notching up an impressive 11 assist contributions for the Eagles (via Transfermarkt).

While the French under-21 international is clearly capable of cutting it in England's top flight, there are doubts over whether City will sanction a move, given the forward's current injury problem.

On the current state of play, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Do you sign an injured player? I'm not so sure about that.

"I know he's going to be back just after the transfer window, but I'm never keen on that to be honest and it doesn't tend to happen too often, so we'll have to wait and see.

"But I think it'd be a good signing and City do need a Mahrez replacement, I think Olise would be up there.

"I do think though that Cole Parmer can be just as good as at least if not better. So we'll have to wait to see what Guardiola thinks of it all."

1 West Ham price-tag for Lucas Paqueta

From one transfer that might not happen, to one which is looking increasingly like being pushed through, City's interest in West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta isn't wavering just yet.

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted during his pre-weekend press conference that an offer had been tabled by City, but current valuations were still some distance apart.

Expected to up the ante for Paqueta in the coming days and weeks, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that City will not give up on signing him, despite West Ham's hardline stance.

On the Brazilian international, Galetti said: "Paqueta emerged as an option in the recent days, even if Guardiola has always appreciated the Brazilian player.

"The last update on him is that West Ham are still not willing to sell him, unless a very sweet offer close to £90 million or £95 million pounds.

"Talks are ongoing and City aren't going to give up and all names under their radar are ongoing and in the next days important updates on this topic are expected."