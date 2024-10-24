Everton boss Sean Dyche could save new prospective owners Friedkin Group around £50million if he continues his good form prior to the January transfer window, according to reports - with their upturn in results meaning that their consortium won't have to splash out on a spree to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

The Friedkin Group, who also own Serie A giants Roma, are firmly in advanced talks with current owner Farhad Moshiri about taking over his majority share of the Goodison Park outfit, with the Iranian-British businessman having suffered a nightmare spell on Merseyside since taking over in 2016. That looked to be an even more difficult task when Dyche's men made a poor start to the season by losing their first four games - but his recent turnaround in form could reportedly save the new owners £50million in a relegation-avoiding-based spending spree.

Dyche Run of Form Could Save Everton £50million

The Toffees are beginning to turn their season around

The report from i suggests that Dyche is solving a £50million potential problem for the Friedkin Group, with their takeover still set to go through before the turn of the new year.

The report states that representatives from the Toffees' prospective new owners have been in Merseyside over the last two weeks to meet with club staff, showing that the deal is progressing well - having gone through the Premier League's Owners and Directors Test, alongside approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Everton's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Divisional rank Goals scored 9 14th Goals conceded 15 =15th Shots for per game 10.9 16th Shots against per game 14.1 =11th xG 9.5 17th

Main man Dan Friedkin has no plans to show up at Goodison Park or Finch Farm until a deal is complete, showing a contrast to 777 Partners, who were spotted on Merseyside whilst their takeover was struggling away. But the group have given the green light to meetings in order to 'hit the ground running'.

There is also the fact that Dyche has turned their form around with four games unbeaten resulting in eight points, dragging them five points clear of 18th-placed Crystal Palace - and with the Friedkin Group now buying a club that sees them staving off relegation woes, it buys them time and space to assess the January window and Dyche's future.

Changing manager and buying new players to avoid a relegation battle could cost up to £50million, but if Everton are in mid-table with relegation woes at a minimum, the new owners would not want to upset the team in the winter window, whilst also giving Dyche the chance to put his name in the hat to lead the club to their soon-to-be-completed Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.

Dyche Will Hope to Rack Points Up Before Christmas

They face the top five in December - with an easier run in the coming weeks

Dyche was allowed to spend £40million in the summer, with his major acquisitions coming from Ligue 1 in the form of attacking star Iliman Ndiaye and centre-back Jake O'Brien from Marseille and Lyon respectively - whilst Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja all joined on loan deals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche has won 25 of his 73 games in charge of Everton.

With winnable ties coming up before December against the likes of Fulham, Southampton, West Ham, Brentford, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dyche will be hoping that his side can drag themselves to at least the 20-point mark before a busy and tough festive period gets underway; which would almost certainly put them out of relegation contention and firmly into the bottom half.

