Everton's new owners are reportedly set to kickstart David Moyes' second reign in charge by backing him with as many as three new signings this month, according to The i Paper.

Moyes succeeded Sean Dyche last weekend to make a stunning return to the club he previously spent 11 years managing. The Scot has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Merseysiders.

The 61-year-old has no time to get caught up in the lure of his Goodison Park return. His side are in the midst of a relegation battle, sitting 16th in the Premier League table, a point above the drop zone.

Dyche oversaw just three wins in 19 league games before the club's new owners decided to sack him before his contract expired at the end of the season. There are glaring issues with the squad Moyes has been handed and possible departures.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly in talks with Atalanta over a move to the Serie A title challengers this month. The English striker turned down contract extension offers with his current deal up next summer.

Beto netted in Everton's 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round last Thursday (January 9). However, he has been linked with a move to Torino amid a difficult spell at Goodison Park.

Everton Could Sign Three New Players This Month

Ernest Nuamah Could Be The First Arrival

New owners, the Friedkin Group, are reportedly prepared to make as many as three new signings to back Moyes in the January transfer window. They are wary of abiding by PSR Profitability and Sustainability Rules, so their activity largely depends on outings.

Moyes is ultimately tasked with getting more out of Everton's squad, which has failed to impress this season. Iliman Ndiaye has been the club's brightest attacker, while Jordan Pickford has been reliable for most of the campaign.

Everton Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Games 19 Wins 3 Draws 8 Defeats 8 Goals Scored 15 Goals Conceded 25 Goals Per Game 0.8 Ball Possession 39.8% Clean Sheets 7

The first signing of Moyes' second stint with the Merseyside outfit could be Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah. The Toffees are one step away from completing a deal for the Ghanaian to give their new manager more options out wide. He's struggled for a regular run of games at Groupama Stadium but has one goal and one assist in five UEFA Europa League games.

A new right-back seemed a must heading into the January transfer window to give Ashley Young cover. Flamengo's Wesley Franca is reportedly a target, although they face competition from AC Milan for the Brazilian youngster. He's an exciting talent who managed two assists in 51 games in the Brazilian Serie A 2023-24 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 13/01/2025.

Related Everton Legend Set to Join David Moyes' Coaching Staff The Toffees are set for a considerable revamp to the backroom staff amid the new managerial appointment.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox