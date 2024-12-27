Everton are interested in signing Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze in January, although the player has no desire to leave his current club, according to FootMercato.

Mikautadze joined Lyon this summer, and has found the back of the net four times in 15 Ligue 1 appearances thus far this season. Only starting five of these games, the Georgian has largely been used as competition for the ageing Alexandre Lacazette, and thus is garnering significant interest from elsewhere, as clubs believe they can offer him a prominent role than the one he's currently fulfilling.

West Ham are said to be in the reckoning to land the striker, while the likes of Galatasaray, Roma and Juventus have also been linked. However, FootMercato have now revealed that Everton are keeping tabs on Mikautadze, as Sean Dyche looks to find an upgrade on the injury-prone and struggling Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Interested in Mikautadze

They're looking to strengthen up front

Coming through at Metz, Mikautadze earned a move to Ajax in 2023, after enjoying a prolific campaign in Ligue 1. However, after producing an uninspiring six months in Amsterdam, the Georgia international was shipped back to Metz on loan in January.

Scoring 14 goals in 22 appearances for the French club, they opted to activate the €10 million buy-back option inserted into the loan deal. Excelling at Euro 2024, and described as 'electric', Lyon then acquired the number nine, and he's subsequently struggled to assert himself as the undisputed first choice up front.

Despite this, FootMercato report that Mikautadze doesn't want to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and that the Ligue 1 giants also don't want to sell. However, with interest in the player hotting up, and Lyon struggling financially, a substantial offer could seduce les Gones into sanctioning the player's departure.

Everton are desperate to bolster their attacking options, with the Merseysiders scoring just 15 goals in their first 17 Premier League games, a return only Southampton have failed to better. It's understood that the new ownership group Friedkin and Dyche want to bring a new number nine to Goodison Park to help alleviate these goal-scoring issues.

Beto hasn't flourished in a blue shirt as of yet, while Fiorentina are eyeing a January move for Calvert-Lewin. Thus, given Mikautadze's track record of scoring goals, he could prove to be a smart addition for the Toffees this winter.

Mikautadze's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 13 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.83 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.16 Key Passes Per 90 1.08

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024