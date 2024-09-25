Dan Friedkin has identified former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for Sean Dyche at Everton, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The American billionaire is already plotting his first move in charge of the club, and it appears to involve the search for a new manager, with Sarri reportedly top of Everton’s managerial candidates list.

The news comes only 48 hours after it was announced that the Friedkin Group has reached an agreement to buy a controlling stake in the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri, subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The deal is believed to be worth in excess of £400m, as Everton are now on course to become the 10th club in the Premier League under majority American ownership.

Friedkin has already overseen a managerial change this term at his AS Roma club, where he replaced club icon Daniele De Rossi with former Torino boss Ivan Juric. De Rossi was fired after just 30 matches in charge, having failed to secure a win in four Serie A games this season, collecting three draws and one loss.

Sarri Eyed as Sean Dyche Replacement

Managerial change looms at Goodison Park

Sean Dyche may soon face a similar outcome to his two-year tenure at Everton, with Maurizio Sarri now being seen as a serious candidate to replace the underperforming Toffees boss.

Everton have picked up just one point from their five opening games of the season, in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City, in which the Merseysiders dropped their lead for the third consecutive game.

A dismal start to the campaign sees the Toffees sitting second-bottom in the Premier League, with names now being linked to take over at Goodison Park. Sarri, who is without a club after resigning from Lazio in March, is among the candidates.

In a recent interview, the Italian tactician revealed he was aiming to return to coaching before January. Sarri would bring considerable Premier League experience to Goodison Park, having managed Chelsea in the 2018/19 season, where he lifted the Europa League title. The 65-year-old became an Italian champion with Juventus a year later.

Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Managerial Record (2018-19) Games 63 Wins 40 Draws 11 Losses 12 Goals scored / conceded 123 / 67 Points per match 2.08

David Moyes ‘Would Welcome’ Everton Return

Spent 11 years at Goodison Park

Former Everton boss David Moyes would welcome a return to Goodison Park to replace the under-fire Sean Dyche, GIVEMESPORT sources have reported.

The Scottish tactician would reportedly be interested in heading back to familiar surroundings if the opportunity arises, as he remains without a club after departing West Ham at the end of last season. Moyes led Everton to four top-six finishes in the Premier League during his 11-year tenure at Goodison Park, until he left for Manchester United in 2013 to replace Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to GMS sources, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have also been discussed as potential options on Everton’s radar.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.