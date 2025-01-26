Dan Friedkin's ownership of both clubs could lead Roma to make a move for Everton striker Beto this month, according to Tutto Mercato.

Roma have struggled in Serie A this term, sitting ninth in the table, 12 points off the Champions League qualification places, while the Toffees are once again battling against relegation in the Premier League.

A striker is high on the Giallorossi's list of priorities this winter and Beto could offer an easy fix, given Friedkin's involvement with both teams.

Roma Could Move for an Alternative

Beto has struggled for form at Everton

While the Friedkin link makes Beto, who was reported as one of the quickest players in Serie A during his time at Udinese, a highly attainable option for Roma, his record since arriving in the blue half of Merseyside leaves much to be desired.

He has managed just eight goals in 54 appearances for Everton, three of which have come this term - a far from stellar scoring rate and a significant drop-off from the quality he displayed in his two seasons at Udinese, where he netted 22 times in 65 appearances across all competitions.

Beto Everton Stats 2024/25 Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 14 1 FA Cup 1 1 League Cup 2 1

Roma's 31 goals scored from 21 games in Serie A accounts for just the eighth-best record in the division and the Giallorossi would have to hope that Beto can recapture the form he demonstrated during his last stint in Italy if they do sign him.

Tutto Mercato report that current Udinese centre-forward Lorenzo Lucca linked is a potential target, but Udinese's asking price is €25million (£21m), which would likely be more than Everton would receive for Beto. That makes the Toffees star a potential option, considering the shared ownership between the two clubs and the striker's stance of wanting to leave for more regular football.

Everton have had their own attacking struggles this season, scoring just 19 times in 22 matches, and could use attacking reinforcements as they battle for Premier League survival - with returning manager David Moyes particularly keen on a wide player, with Sporting CP's Marcus Edwards linked.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25/1/2025.