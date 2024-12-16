Dan Friedkin is lining up a ‘massive’ Everton stadium naming deal for next season, which could net the Toffees £220m, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Everton are set to move to a new stadium in the north of Liverpool on the site of Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025, and are reportedly working to secure a naming rights partner for their new home.

According to Nixon, while the identity of the firm behind the deal is being kept secret for now, Friedkin’s previous business dealings with Japanese car manufacturer Toyota could hint at a possible partnership:

“Dan Friedkin has already been working on the project that could net a staggering £220 million when the new dawn begins at Bramley Moor dock. “Friedkin is spending fortunes to buy the Toffees but can recoup a large chunk by letting a major company put their brand on the new stadium. “The identity of the firm behind the massive deal is being kept secret but Friedkin does a lot of business with car manufacturer Toyota who are the kind of worldwide company who could afford it.”

Currently known as Everton Stadium, the Toffees’ new home will reportedly have a capacity of 52,888, though the exact figure is set to be confirmed by the club.

That number would place the stadium as the seventh-largest in the Premier League and represent a huge improvement on Goodison Park, which has a capacity of 39,572.

The new stadium is scheduled to be ready to host Everton’s first league fixture of the 2024/25 season and to mark the start of a new era, with The Friedkin Group (TFG) now edging closer to completing the takeover.

Last week, TFG secured approval from the Premier League to become the new owners of Everton, with the takeover now expected to be finalised in the next few days, just before 2025 and the crucial January transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Everton are expected to make signings next month to boost their survival chances, with a focus placed on a new full-back.

There is also some potential for offers to land for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.