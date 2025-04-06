Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers has attracted some attention ahead of the summer transfer window, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

An attacking midfielder, Rogers joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in the 2024 January transfer window and has been a revelation in the 2024/25 season. The 22-year-old, who made his debut for England earlier in the campaign, has become a consistent point of danger in Villa’s attack.

Morgan Rogers 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 29 7 7 2,435' Champions League 10 3 3 845' FA Cup 4 2 1 261'

Rogers has played a big part in Villa’s hunt for European qualification, which has become something of a norm under the management of Unai Emery. Away from the league, Villa are just one game away from the FA Cup final and while it may seem far-fetched, could still progress deeper in the Champions League before the end of the campaign.

The Villans will, no doubt, have an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. They already have to decide Marcus Rashford’s future, with the loanee from Manchester United having rediscovered his form at Villa Park. While there will be a focus on incomings, Villa will also have to be conscious of potential outgoings.

Ornstein: Rogers Has ‘Some Big Admirers’

Attacking midfielder is of interest to other clubs

As per David Ornstein, Rogers’ form has generated “some big admirers” in the wider football sphere. Villa are a club that, as Ornstein notes, generally plan their finances well, with the sale of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr in January being viewed as a deal that should help them stay on the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Though Rogers, a "frightening player," is one of a number of Villa players in which clubs hold an interest, that is not to say that the Villans would be open, in any way, to losing him. Still a young player, Rogers will only get better with time and if anything, should Villa choose to sell him, they may find that they could earn more in years to come.

Villa will, no doubt, hope to maintain their status as contenders for European football and to do so, will need players of Rogers’ calibre in and around their team.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)