Liverpool star Harvey Elliott could look to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown - with the star becoming concerned at the lack of first-team minutes so far this season.

Elliott featured in 66 of the final 76 Premier League games in Jurgen Klopp's reign as manager, becoming one of the German's favoured young players during the latter stages of his Anfield spell - though that hasn't been followed up by new boss Arne Slot, who has failed to properly integrate Elliott into a midfield that has predominantly seen Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch start in the centre of the park.

Brown: Harvey Elliott 'Could Leave' Liverpool, 'Not Happy' With Minutes

The England youth international has not been a regular under Arne Slot

The report by Football Insider states that Elliott could look to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window after becoming concerned at his lack of playing time under Slot.

Liverpool are keen to keep hold of the star, and they have high hopes for his future at Anfield - though Elliott will only have two years left on his contract in the summer, and a huge decision will need to be made this summer on whether Liverpool should cash in this summer, as opposed to keeping the former Fulham youngster as a bit-part player next season, running his value down in the process.

Harvey Elliott's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 23/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 5th Assists 6 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 9th Shots Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.70 16th

That, according to Brown, would be ideal for the Premier League leaders if they could continue using Elliott in that manner, alongside the starlet agreeing a new contract - though the England youth international may look to move on for the good of his career. Brown said:

“To be fair to him, he’s been injured for a lot of this season. I must admit, when he first went to Liverpool I was doubtful about whether he was at their level. But you have to give him credit, he’s developed and improved his game really well – but then he’s picked up these injuries. Now he’s coming back and he’s got it all to do again. “Liverpool now have to decide that, given his return to fitness, is he going to be a regular in their team? Does he get into their midfield ahead of the likes of [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister? “I think they like him as a squad player, who can come in and do a job, and they have high hopes for his development and future at the club. But from his point of view, I’m told he’s not happy just playing a bit-part role. In that case, he might be looking for a move away where he can play regular football. He’s good enough to play in the starting XI for a lot of clubs, but he’s going through a spell where he’s finding it difficult to get more involvement at Liverpool. “I wouldn’t be surprised whatever happens with him because he’s highly-rated there and they won’t want him to leave. The problem is, I don’t think they can give him the playing time he wants at the moment.”

Elliott is only 21 years of age, and it's easy to forget how young he is given his achievements so far in the game, having been called 'frightening' in the process by football writer Leanne Prescott.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harvey Elliott has 20 caps for England's under-21 side, scoring an impressive eight goals.

Already notching up 136 outings for Liverpool, Elliott has scored 13 goals in that time - and alongside a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers where he scored seven goals in 41 Championship games, it's seen Elliott already close in on 200 club appearances. However, that game time has slowed this season with just 10 top-flight appearances for the Anfield club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

