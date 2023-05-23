In the highly sanitised modern world of professional football, true “characters” of the game are a rarity, a symptom of a bygone era.

Fortunately for football fans of the present day, the self-proclaimed “Special One”, Jose Mourinho remains.

While he no longer sprints down touch-lines for player pile-on celebrations, with his late 50s reducing him to more of a brisk jog, the former Chelsea boss has a CV as prestigious as any, and a tongue as troublesome as any politician. In his time, he has managed galacticos, superstars, and some of the world’s very best, let’s take a look at an ultimate Mourinho Combined XI…

GK: Iker Casillas

Commencing on a contentious footing, Mourinho has had several world-class goalkeepers at his disposal. From Julio Cesar to World Cup-winning captain, Hugo Lloris, the enigmatic Portuguese manager has been blessed with an abundance of goalkeeping riches over the years. Yet, it’s hard to look past the sheer stature and immense adaptability of the scrum-cap adorned Petr Cech and the cat-like reflexes of the two-time European Championship and World Cup-winning captain, Iker Casillas. However, for his performances at both club and international levels and the staggering number of accolades he has displayed on his mantlepiece, Casillas has to be the man that sports the number 1 jersey. Sorry, Petr.

RB: Javier Zanetti

Mr. Internazionale ironically wasn’t particularly well-travelled in a football sense and spent 19 of his 22-year career at the same club. During his time at Nerazurri, Zanetti would make over 850 appearances, and assemble five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia, and in 2009-10 under Mourinho, a coveted Champions League.

CB: John Terry

“Captain. Leader. Legend” reads the banner unfurled down at his West London manor. The centre-back-turned-coach, is hard as nails, and arguably, redefined the art of defending. Think Claudio Gentile meets Franz Beckenbauer meets Paolo Maldini. Fusing the classic with the contemporary, he could defend, play out from the back, and score goals. Elite.

CB: Sergio Ramos

Now plying his trade as the master of the dark arts in the French capital, the s**thousing supremo is teaching the Parisians how to strike… a ball. With a wand of a right foot, Sergio Ramos is a classy operator, who also possess a particular penchant for winding up rival fans. Like John Terry, the Spaniard is defensively astute and offensively prolific. Although his international career ended acrimoniously, he’s one of few players to boast two European Championships, and one World Cup.

LB: Ashley Cole

Ex-wife, Cheryl (insert new surname), penned titles of “Fight for this Love” and “Make Me Cry” perhaps with dear ol’ Ashley in mind. A heartbreaker off the pitch, and a heartbreaker on it… just ask Arsenal fans. The esteemed left-back was a stalwart in Mourinho’s Chelsea side, as well as Sven-Goran Eriksson’s not-so-successful England “Golden Generation”. The most progressive “leftie” since Karl Marx, Cole had all the hallmarks of a supremely gifted, modern left-back who liked to bomb forward and defend ruthlessly in equal measure. There really is no Boy Like You, Ash.

CM: Frank Lampard

“Super Frank” or in the case of his managerial career, just “Frank”, was Mourinho’s star-boy in midfield. He was to Range Rover what John Terry is to Rolls-Royce. Although, I suspect Uncle Harry has since asked for that back. Accumulating over 100 Premier League goals, he is the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history. Super, Super Frank, and Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea are by and large the most imaginative chants in football.

CM: Luka Modric

Met with the disparaging remark of “he must be getting on a bit now” every time his name is mentioned in social circles, Luka Modric is enjoying the twilight, or more pertinently, the “retirement home” stage of his career at Real Madrid and still excelling. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner and Galactico has amassed quite the trophy haul and has proved time and time again, age is merely a number.

CM: Kaka

Kaka

Fending off competition from Wesley Sneijder, Brazil’s golden boy, Kaka was being asked to “cut it back” by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema rather than by a Sunday league player. The 2007 Ballon d’Or winner racked up 120 appearances for Los Blancos, winning two trophies during Mourinho’s tenure.

RF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan’s infatuation with Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps, a little strange, but arguably, not as strange as the members of the "Twitterati" that spend their lives commenting “Pessi” underneath Lionel Messi posts. Wherever he may rank in the “best ever” conversation, CR7 is an irrefutable great. Signing for Madrid for a world-record sum, the former United star ripped up trees during his time in La Liga under compatriot, Mourinho. In this instance, there really is no explanation required.

LF: Eden Hazard

A man who believed he was playing a team called “Strawberry” while appearing as a substitute in a League Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town, it’s safe to say Eden Hazard would have failed geography at school. The rapid left-winger terrorised Premier League defences during his 7-year spell with the Blues, winning two Premier League titles, a Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and a PFA Player of the Year Award.

CF: Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba delivering in a final was about as predictable as the statistic that he netted in 12 of the 17 he appeared in, a fact repeatedly wheeled out by journalists. Drogba was prolific, the Ivorian was one of the most feared attacking forces in the mid-to-late 2000s Premier League. A faithful servant to Chelsea Football Club and a pillar in Mourinho’s decorated side. A bullish presence with a clinical propensity in-front of goal.

