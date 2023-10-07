Highlights Patrick Ewing, known for his scoring ability and tenacious defense, is one of the most respected centers in NBA history, despite never winning a championship.

The center position in the NBA has long been the cornerstone of many great teams, serving as the anchor on both offense and defense. From scoring in the paint to blocking shots and grabbing rebounds, a dominant center can be a game-changer in the truest sense. Every era of the NBA has been graced by centers who have left a lasting impression on the league. Think of Bill Russell in the 1960s, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the '70s and '80s, Shaquille O'Neal in the '90s and 2000s, and more recently, players like Nikola Jokić. These giants of the game have not only racked up individual accolades but have often been the cornerstone of championship teams.

As we delve into the annals of NBA history, we find a plethora of centers who have redefined the game in their own unique ways. From defensive studs to offensive juggernauts, the impact of these players is felt both on and off the court. In this article, we'll count down the top-10 centers of all time, examining their contributions, accolades, and the marks they've left on the sport of basketball.

10 Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing, a name synonymous with New York Knicks basketball, was a dominant force during his time in the NBA. An 11x All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and Hall of Famer, Ewing's contributions to the game are monumental. Known for his scoring ability, especially his mid-range jump shot, and his tenacity on the defensive end, Ewing was a complete player who could impact the game on both sides of the floor.

Despite never winning an NBA championship, Ewing's legacy is far from diminished. His individual accolades and the heart with which he played the game make him one of the most respected centers in NBA history. As a Hall of Famer, his impact on the game is immense, and he remains a beloved figure, especially among Knicks fans. Ewing's inclusion in the list of the greatest centers of all time is well-deserved, given his all-around skills and the passion he brought to the court.

Patrick Ewing Career Statistics Minutes 34.3 Points 21.0 Assists 1.9 Rebounds 9.8 Steals 1.0 Blocks 2.4

9 Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić, the Serbian sensation and Denver Nuggets superstar, has redefined the center position in today's NBA. Known for his exceptional passing and high basketball IQ, Jokić serves as the Nuggets' primary playmaker, a role rarely filled by a center. His skill set extends beyond traditional post moves to include three-point shooting and deft passing, making him one of the most versatile and unguardable players in the league. A two-time NBA MVP and five-time All-Star, Jokić's impact on the game is undeniable.

Coming off a dominant championship run where he clinched both the NBA Championship and Finals MVP, Jokić represents the evolution of the center position. His unique blend of traditional skills and modern versatility has not only earned him individual accolades but has also made the Denver Nuggets a perennial playoff contender.

Nikola Jokić Career Statistics Minutes 30.8 Points 20.2 Assists 6.6 Rebounds 10.5 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7

8 David Robinson

David Robinson, affectionately known as "The Admiral," was a force to be reckoned with during his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. A two-time NBA champion, 10-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time MVP, Robinson's resumé speaks volumes about his impact on the game. Known for his athleticism and defensive prowess, Robinson was a versatile center who could score, rebound, and block shots with ease.

Robinson's accolades are a testament to his all-around game and leadership qualities. His two championships came as part of the Spurs' dynamic duo with Tim Duncan, showcasing his ability to excel both individually and as part of a team. With a skill set that made him one of the most complete centers in NBA history, Robinson's legacy as a dominant big man is well-deserved, making him a fitting inclusion in the list of the greatest centers of all time.

David Robinson Career Statistics Minutes 34.7 Points 21.1 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 10.6 Steals 1.4 Blocks 3.0

7 Moses Malone

Moses Malone, also known as the "Chairman of the Boards," was a dominant force in the NBA, particularly known for his rebounding prowess. A three-time MVP, one-time NBA champion, Finals MVP, and a staggering 13-time All-Star, Malone's accolades are a testament to his greatness. His ability to dominate the glass and score in the paint made him one of the most effective centers in league history.

Malone's impact on the game goes beyond his individual achievements. His lone championship and Finals MVP award came with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983, where he was instrumental in their playoff run. With a relentless work ethic and a knack for coming up big in crucial moments, Malone's legacy as one of the NBA's greatest centers is well-earned. His inclusion in any list of the all-time greats is not just warranted but necessary, given his influence on the game.

Moses Malone Career Statistics Minutes 33.9 Points 20.6 Assists 1.4 Rebounds 12.2 Steals 0.8 Blocks 1.3

6 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain, often known as "Wilt the Stilt," was a player of mythic proportions in the NBA. A four-time MVP, two-time NBA champion, Rookie of the Year, and the only player to ever score 100 points in a single game, Chamberlain's accomplishments are the stuff of legend. Known for his scoring ability, rebounding, and athleticism, Chamberlain was a statistical marvel who dominated every aspect of the game.

Chamberlain's influence on the NBA is immeasurable. His 100-point game remains one of the most iconic achievements in sports history, and his multiple MVP awards speak to his sustained excellence. While he faced criticism for not winning as many championships as some of his contemporaries, his individual brilliance is unparalleled. Chamberlain's place among the greatest centers of all time is indisputable, and his impact on the game of basketball is everlasting.

Wilt Chamberlain Career Statistics Minutes 45.8 Points 30.1 Assists 4.4 Rebounds 22.9

5 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan, often referred to as "The Big Fundamental," was the epitome of consistency and excellence during his illustrious NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. A 15-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, two-time regular-season MVP, and Rookie of the Year, Duncan's resume is one of the most decorated in league history. Known for his fundamentally sound game, Duncan excelled in scoring, rebounding, and defense, making him one of the most complete players to ever grace the hardwood.

Duncan's impact on the game is immeasurable, both in terms of individual accolades and team success. His five championships with the Spurs were a testament to his leadership and ability to perform in clutch situations. With a playing style that emphasized fundamentals over flash, Duncan's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history is secure.

Tim Duncan Career Statistics Minutes 34.0 Points 19.0 Assists 3.0 Rebounds 10.8 Steals 0.7 Blocks 2.2

4 Bill Russell

Bill Russell, often hailed as the ultimate winner in the history of the NBA, set a standard for excellence that remains unparalleled. A 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP, and an astounding 11-time NBA champion, Russell's accolades are a testament to his greatness and winning mentality. Known for his defensive brilliance and rebounding, Russell was the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that dominated the league in the late '50s and '60s.

Russell's impact on the game transcends his individual achievements. His 11 championships are a record that still stands, and his leadership on and off the court has made him a respected figure in the history of the sport. With a focus on team success over individual glory, Russell's legacy as one of the greatest centers—and players—in NBA history is indisputable.

Bill Russell Career Statistics Minutes 42.3 Points 15.1 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 22.5

3 Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon, affectionately known as "The Dream," was a marvel to watch on the basketball court. A 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA champion, one-time regular-season MVP, and the NBA all-time leader in blocks, Olajuwon's career is filled with accolades that speak to his dominance. Known for his footwork, scoring ability, and defensive prowess, Olajuwon was a complete player who could impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Olajuwon's influence on the game is significant, both in terms of individual accomplishments and team success. His two championships with the Houston Rockets in the mid-'90s were a testament to his ability to lead a team to the pinnacle of the sport. With a unique skill set that included the famous "Dream Shake," Olajuwon's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history is well-deserved.

Hakeem Olajuwon Career Statistics Minutes 35.7 Points 21.8 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 11.1 Steals 1.7 Blocks 3.1

2 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal, commonly known as "Shaq" or "The Diesel," was a force of nature in the NBA. A 15-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, Rookie of the Year, and one-time regular-season MVP, Shaq's list of accomplishments is as imposing as his physical presence on the court. Known for his overpowering strength, scoring ability, and charismatic personality, O'Neal was a dominant center who could take over a game at will.

O'Neal's impact on the NBA is monumental, both in terms of individual accolades and team championships. His four titles, earned with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, showcased his ability to be the cornerstone of a championship team. With a playing style that combined brute force with surprising agility, Shaq's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history is secure.

Shaquille O'Neal Career Statistics Minutes 34.7 Points 23.7 Assists 2.5 Rebounds 10.9 Steals 0.6 Blocks 2.3

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the man behind the iconic skyhook, stands as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. A staggering 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, six-time MVP, and two-time Finals MVP, Kareem's accolades are almost unparalleled. Known for his scoring ability, particularly his skyhook shot, as well as his defensive skills, Kareem was a complete player who dominated the league for two decades.

Abdul-Jabbar's impact on the game is monumental, both in terms of individual achievements and team success. His six championships, earned with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, are a testament to his greatness and versatility. As the second all-time leading scorer in NBA history, Kareem's legacy is not just that of a great center but of one of the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball court.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Statistics Minutes 36.8 Points 24.6 Assists 3.6 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 2.6

