Frontier Air released a statement on Monday, the 13th of January, following an incident on one of its planes in which flight attendants from the company were seen on video de-planing the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from an aircraft that was set to leave Las Vegas for San Francisco.

Nurmagomedov was traveling to California to corner a number of athletes at the UFC 311 event on Saturday, the 18th of January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The current UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his belt against Arman Tsarukyan atop a card that also features Umar Nurmagomedov's attempt to wrest the UFC bantamweight belt from Merab Dvalishvili's waist. Nurmagomedov mentors Makhachev and his cousin, Umar.

The fighter broke his silence, intimating that he did not know whether he was racially-profiled or not, and now Frontier Air has commented about the whole thing, too.

Frontier Air Issues Statement

Airline had deplaned Khabib Nurmagomedov as he attempted to fly to Los Angeles