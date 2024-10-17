Barcelona are plotting a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, who is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time at Anfield, according to the Sun.

Nunez has started just one Premier League game this campaign, with new boss Arne Slot favouring Diogo Jota down the middle for the Reds. As a result of this decline in prominence, former Benfica man has become agitated, and it's understood that he'd be open to a potential departure.

Barcelona are in the market for a new number nine, and have identified Nunez as an alternative to Erling Haaland, if they're unable to land the Norwegian. The Catalan giants may look to the Uruguayan in the summer, and his potential desire to leave Merseyside could ultimately help facilitate the deal.

Barcelona Eyeing Nunez

He's contracted until 2028

Since arriving in the north-west from Benfica in 2022 for a deal that could rise to £85 million, Nunez has struggled to establish himself as the definitive first choice striker at Liverpool. Not starting more than 22 Premier League games in each of his first two campaigns at Anfield, the 25-year-old has been lamented for his lack of proficiency in front of goal.

While Jürgen Klopp seemingly admired Nunez' energy and dogged defensive work, Slot doesn't appear to be as optimistic about the erratic forward. The Dutchman has picked the player from the start on just three occasions so far in his tenure, and the ex-Feyenoord manager had 'question marks' over his display in one of these three outings, against Bologna.

The Sun report that Nunez is 'growing increasingly frustrated' by his shortage of opportunities to impress Slot, and that Barcelona may look to pounce on this disgruntlement and secure the services of 'one of the best strikers in the world'. The La Liga side's primary target is Haaland, but they recognise that the Manchester City star may not reciprocate their interest and that he may prove to be too expensive.

As a result, Hansi Flick could turn his attention to Nunez. The Uruguay international is under contract at Liverpool until 2028, and given how much the Reds paid for him, the Spanish outfit would likely have to stump up a significant amount of money to acquire the explosive front-man, who has previously been deemed 'unaffordable'.

Nunez' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 4.7 Key Passes Per 90 1.45 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.66

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024