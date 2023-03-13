Arsenal were in full control as they swept Fulham aside on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners travelled to Craven Cottage looking to re-establish their five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

They got the result they wanted as they produced a dominant performance in west London.

Goals from Gabriel Maghalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a three-goal lead at the break.

There were no goals in the second 45 minutes as Mikel Arteta's side cruised to a comfortable three points.

Grani Xhaka's aesthetically pleasing pass in Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has been terrific this season.

He was in the starting lineup once again at Craven Cottage and produced another superb performance.

The Swiss star is one of the best passes in the Premier League and one pass he played against Fulham is going viral.

In the first half, Xhaka played a pass on the bounce that looked as if it was going towards Ben White, but then bent perfectly to Bukayo Saka. View the pass below...

That pass from Leandro Trossard to find Xhaka wasn't bad either...

Only Xhaka knows whether his pass to Saka was intentional or not.

But, regardless, the bend he managed to get on the pass was bonkers.

Football fans have been commenting on Xhaka's pass and you can view some reaction below...

Fans react to Granit Xhaka's pass in Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta: 100 wins is great but there's more work to do

Arteta won his 100th game as Arsenal manager in the game against Fulham.

He was delighted to bring up the century but conceded more work still needs to be done in their quest for their first Premier League title since 2004.

He said, per Arsenal's official website: “To come here and perform the way we’ve done against a team like Fulham in this stadium, I think the players deserve a big compliment. With the way we played, the goals that we scored, the clean sheet and the determination and purpose that we showed today to play the way we want to play.

“It’s great (100 wins), we have to continue like that, I’m delighted to do that, unfortunately, it’s not a title, so there’s still a lot to improve!”