Highlights Liverpool have returned to winning ways in the Premier League, beating Fulham 3-1.

It wasn't a pretty win by any means, but they got all three points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a standout performer for the Reds.

Liverpool bounced back from last weekend's disappointment to keep their title hopes alive with a win over Fulham. After falling to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace seven days ago, in what many were dubbing ‘Crystanbul 2.0,’ Jurgen Klopp’s men responded how champions must, as they swept aside the hosts in comfortable fashion.

Showing no signs of a continental hangover following their Europa League exit in midweek, the Reds came out like a house on fire in the opening stages but had to wait until the half-hour mark to strike. A beautiful Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick from just outside the box found the top corner.

His defensive counterparts didn't do a good enough job at the other end though, as Timothy Castagne capitalised on some poor defending to equalise. It seemed as though the visitors were labouring, but a brilliant strike from Ryan Gravenberch found the net via the inside of the post. The lead was extended when Diogo Jota finished after some sloppy play across the Fulham backline.

Key Match Statistics Fulham Stats Liverpool 5 Shots On Target 7 7 Shots Off Target 7 39 Possession 61 5 Fouls 11 1 Corner Kicks 4 3 Yellow Cards 0

Full match highlights

Fulham Player Ratings

GK - Bernd Leno - 6.5

The German was kept busy throughout. He will be disappointed to have let Jota's goal slip through his gloves but he made up for it with a string of saves.

RB - Timothy Castagne - 6.5/10

An unlikely goalscorer, the Belgian international ensured that Fulham found the net after a sustained period of pressure. The combination of Castagne and Iwobi on the right-hand side provided a persistent threat for Robertson to deal with.

CB - Tosin Adarabioyo - 5.5/10

A solid display by Fulham's number 4, up until he gave the ball away to all but seal the three points for his opponents. He will be disappointed, as before that, he had hardly put a foot wrong.

CB - Calvin Bassey - 6.5/10

A brilliant last-ditch tackle prevented the visitors from taking the lead inside the opening ten minutes. He repeated the trick again in the second half, although this one came agonizingly close to going into his own net.

LB - Antonee Robinson - 5/10

Robinson is one of Fulham's most important players but was neutralised by the energetic Diaz, who had moved over to the right-hand side.

CM - Joao Pahlinha - 4.5/10

By the Portuguese's high standards, today was not at the level he is expected to reach. One interesting statistic though, his yellow card puts him on 13 this campaign, more than any other player.

CM - Sasa Lukic - 4/10

Even quieter than his midfield partner.

RW - Alex Iwobi - 5.5/10

Iwobi had been a constant presence, keeping the Liverpool defence on their toes. He was a nuisance for Fulham's equaliser, but it was his terrible pass that gifted Elliot possession and led to Gravenberch restoring the away side's lead.

CAM - Andreas Perreira - 5/10

Perreira didn't show the fire you might expect from a former Manchester United player against Liverpool. Wasn't able to showcase his technical skills.

LW - Bobby De Cordova-Reid - 5/10

Marco Silva's skipper is a relentless worker but lacked the quality to threaten the likes of Van Dijk. He was particularly non-existent in the second half.

ST - Rodrigo Muniz - 5/10

A quiet game for Fulham's man of the moment. There wasn't much in the way of service for Muniz to work with in his defence. He will have better days in the future, that's for sure.

Sub - Tom Cairney - 5/10

Cairney came on at a time when the game was all but wrapped up. He couldn't change that singlehandedly.

Sub - Harry Wilson - 5/10

An opportunity for the Welshman to feature against his former club, but once again he was unable to make a massive impact.

Sub - Adama Traore - 5/10

No doubt brought on to cause chaos, but Liverpool managed the situation well and didn't let him in areas where he could be effective.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Allison - 6/10

Did fairly little other than pick the ball out of the back of his net. A late save down low from Cairney was impressive. A quiet day at the office for the Brazilian.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5

The full-back reaffirmed his set-piece capabilities for this summer's Euros with a gorgeous free-kick to give his side the lead. He was Liverpool's most effective playmaker throughout the game too, and kept things ticking over when coming inside.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 6.5

Quansah will be disappointed not to have cleared his lines better for Fulham's goal but he showed maturity alongside Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

A standard performance of any leader. Van Dijk calmed things down when Liverpool appeared shaky. He won everything in his area of the pitch.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Tidy on the ball but was certainly overshadowed by his teammate on the right. You know what you're getting from Robertson, and he delivered without being exceptional.

CM - Harvey Elliot - 6.5/10

The former Fulham man showed determination to push his team forward but was at times wasteful in possession. Without Salah as an outlet, it was hard to find options in good areas of the pitch. He did provide the assist for Liverpool's second, but that was more about the strike than the pass.

CM - Wataru Endo - 6/10

Helped control the tempo but didn't do anything awe-inspiring. A typical performance for a deeper midfielder.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 5.5/10

The Dutchman was having a rather poor game when he managed to find a bolt from the blue. The goal papers the cracks, but what a time to score your first Premier League goal.

RW - Luis Diaz - 6.5

Diaz was one of the bigger attacking threats Liverpool had. On his unfavoured side, he pushed defenders and looked to break in behind on multiple occasions.

ST - Diogo Jota - 7/10

The Portuguese forward will be happy with his goal as he let a couple of chances slip during the game. His persistence paid off and gave his side the three points.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 4/10

The man effectively brought in to replace Mohamed Salah from the start offered little impact. Many have been critical of Gakpo's performances of late, and this would have done little to endear him to the Liverpool faithful.

Sub - Mohammed Salah - 5/10

The Egyptian king was a surprising omission from the starting XI but got some minutes off the bench. The game had petered out by then though, and Salah didn't offer much in the way of attack except for nearly setting up Nunez at the end.

Sub - Alexis MacAllister - 5/10

The Argentinian kept things ticking over after coming on. He will be one who will have appreciated the rest.

Sub - Dominik Szoboszlai - 5/10

A token appearance for the Hungarian and nothing more.

Sub - Darwin Nunez - 5/10

Was a nuisance but didn't do much in the way of a genuine threat. Again, a token appearance.

Man of the Match - Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was far from an amazing performance from the Englishman, but he was most certainly the biggest bright spark for the visitors. His goal set Liverpool on their way, and he took control of the game during the second half. Has there ever been a right-back who is so influential on a team going forward than this man?