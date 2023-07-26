Fulham striker Raul Jimenez may not score the goals that Aleksandar Mitrovic can provide at Craven Cottage, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Marco Silva is left in an awkward situation regarding the Cottagers’ star man.

Fulham transfer news – Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to Football Insider, Fulham could accept an offer worth around £50m from Al-Hilal to sell Mitrovic.

The Saudi Pro League giants have had two bids rejected for the £80,000 per-week earner but could make a third attempt to sign the experienced centre-forward.

Mitrovic is training alone despite being part of Fulham’s pre-season squad on tour in the United States as he looks to push through a move to Saudi Arabia.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has described the west London outfit’s situation as “strange and quite complicated” as they consider their star man's future in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, Fulham have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers and Mexico striker Jimenez, who could act as a replacement for the Serbian international.

The 32-year-old signs at Craven Cottage for a fee of £5.5m, having bagged 57 goals and provided 24 assists in 166 appearances for Wolves.

But Taylor isn’t convinced Jimenez is an adequate replacement for Mitrovic, whose time at Fulham looks to have come to a bitter end.

What has Taylor said about Fulham and Mitrovic?

When asked if he believes Jimenez can replace the goals of Mitrovic at Fulham, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “No, I think Mitrovic is a huge player for Fulham. He’s been integral to everything they've done in the past five years.

“I know it's frustrating to Fulham fans how this is all panning out where they've got a club legend demanding an exit and forcing the club's hand. But you look at the goalscoring output of Mitrovic. Even last season, he had a lot of injuries and an eight-game ban, he got 14 goals. I don't think Jimenez is going to be able to muster that. He's not been the same player since his head injury.

“So, I feel like they need another centre forward. There is Carlos Vinicius, but he won’t get you ten-plus goals. I think he's only capable of six or seven throughout the season, even if he plays most games.

“So, I think they need something else, but they might look to invest in other areas of their squad, particularly at the back, with Calvin Bassey of interest. There have been links to Mohammed Salisu as well.

“So, I think they need more, but I'm unsure whether they will get it.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Fulham sign this summer?

As Taylor mentioned, Fulham could secure the signature of Ajax and Nigeria centre-back Calvin Bassey.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Cottagers have reached an agreement with the Dutch giants to sign the 23-year-old for €21m (£18m) plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard claims Callum Hudson-Odoi is pushing for a move away from Chelsea, having agreed personal terms to join Fulham this summer.

However, the Blues have been trying to drive up interest in the wide man, with Serie A giants Lazio also interested in a move.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Fulham are willing to pay £7m for Everton and Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, who could also bolster Silva’s wide department.