Highlights Fulham are set to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea for £4m, addressing their need for a centre-forward.

Chelsea significantly lowered their demands for Broja on deadline day, having originally wanted a £50m permanent transfer.

Despite being linked with Wolves, Fulham made a move for the 22-year-old striker.

Fulham are set to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan for the rest of the season for a £4m fee, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues forward has been the subject of speculation and rumour for much of deadline day and it appears the Cottagers have now struck a deal with their west London rivals.

Broja set for Fulham move

Having previously valued the Albanian international at a staggering £50m, David Ornstein reported on deadline day that Chelsea had dramatically lowered their demands for Broja. Instead of a huge fee, the Stamford Bridge outfit were willing to sanction a straight loan deal, albeit still preferring either a permanent transfer or a loan with a buy option included.

Despite being heavily linked with Wolves, it appears the change in stance at Chelsea was enough to entice fellow suitors Fulham into making a move for the 22-year-old front-man. Following news emerging of an agreement being reached between the two London clubs, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the situation on X.

"Armando Broja to Fulham, here we go! Agreement reached on loan until the end of the season for £4m fee to Chelsea. Broja will complete medical tests tonight in order to sign later."

Marco Silva needs a new centre-forward

Fulham's interest in signing Broja is no surprise considering Marco Silva's limited options at centre-forward. No Fulham player has scored more than five goals in the Premier League this season, with veteran front-man Raul Jimenez topping the charts.

Jimenez's understudy Carlos Vinicius, who has scored just twice in the top flight this term, was linked with a move to the Bundesliga by Florian Plettenburg on January 31st. It remains to be seen if the Broja deal will now facilitate an exit to Augsburg, or whether Vinicius will be kept at Craven Cottage to compete with Jimenez and Broja for the remainder of the campaign.

While no agreement over a permanent fee in future has been reported, a loan move would likely put Fulham in a decent position to agree one later down the line should Broja's move pan out well. Likewise, it gives Chelsea the opportunity to window-shop the striker and prove their initial £50m valuation for a permanent transfer is a realistic one.

Pochettino the only loser

If there is one loser from the Broja deal then it's probably Mauricio Pochettino. He's losing a forward option - albeit one relatively low on his pecking order - without any hint of a replacement or injection into future transfer funds.

Broja leaving on loan doesn't aid his cause in trying to make the 10th-placed Blues more competitive for the remainder of the season, although Chelsea's board will be quick to remind him that Christopher Nkunku should now be available having hopefully overcome his injury problems.