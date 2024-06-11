Highlights Fulham may face challenges keeping key players Leno, Pereira, and Robinson due to interest from various clubs worldwide.

Marco Silva's squad aims to improve on their 13th place finish, emphasizing the importance of retaining their standout players.

Robinson attracts Premier League interest from clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, highlighting his value as a left-back option.

Fulham are preparing for clubs to test their resolve over Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Antontee Robinson, according to GMS sources, as the trio of stars are likely to be subject to interest from a host of clubs across the summer months.

The side from Craven Cottage, who are managed by Marco Silva, ended 2023/24 in 13th place but often found themselves competing for a top-half finish. For the west Londoners, bettering their position in the table next term will be at the top of their agenda.

A litany of their gems - including the aforementioned trio - were their standout players in the most recent season and keeping hold of them will be paramount to how they fare in the Premier League next campaign - but given they are attracting interest from all corners of the globe, that may not be possible.

Bernd Leno Targeted by Saudi Arabian Clubs

Played 38 Premier League games for Fulham in 2023/24

As is the ever-growing nature of Middle Eastern football, this summer is bound to be paramount in the landscape of football across the globe - from European behemoths to clubs in Saudi Arabia, who have shown their willingness to spend big across the trading periods.

Fulham’s Leno, who played all 38 Premier League games for the club in 2023/24, is one of the latest stars to be targeted by the Middle East-based revolution. The 32-year-old glovesman’s contract expires in the summer of 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leno kept 10 clean sheets and conceded 61 goals in his 38-game Premier League season in 2023/24.

A few sides in their top tier, the Saudi Pro League, are looking for a top-level, proven goalkeepers for next season and Leno fits that bill perfectly, having played 175 times in the English top flight for both Fulham and Arsenal.

According to GMS sources, Fulham’s hand may be forced to ‘fight for more talent’ and, in layman’s terms, a replacement for Leno in the coming months thanks to the prospect of losing the German shot stopper.

Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira Also Eyed by Clubs

Manchester United and Chelsea interested in the former

From an outfield point of view, both Robinson and Pereira are subject to an array of interest after brilliant seasons at Craven Cottage. Around the club, there is a growing concern over the future of Robinson. Despite the left-back being level-headed about his future, per The Athletic, there are teams in the Premier League that could look to sign the sought-after gem.

Manchester United and Chelsea, now confirmed by GMS sources, are interested in the United States international this summer as they look to alleviate their own left-back issues with both Luke Shaw and Ben Chiwell - as evidenced by the statistics above - struggling for a straight run of games in 2023/24.

Robinson, Shaw, Chilwell - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistics Robinson Shaw Chilwell Minutes 3,269 965 758 Goals/Assists 0/6 0/0 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 75.9 85.7 80.2 Tackles per game 2.5 0.9 1.2 Interceptions per game 2.2 0.5 0.3 Overall rating 6.92 6.65 6.47

Those that are interested in his signature view him as a strong option for a) squad depth and b) competition for their current options. Not only Robinson, but their creative driving force, Pereira, also has a few clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Formerly of the Red Devils, the Brazilian attacking midfielder - who played in all but one league outings in the season just gone - is being linked with Aston Villa. The chance to play in the Champions League could entice the 28-year-old to make the switch from London to the Midlands.