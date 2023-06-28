Fulham loan target Brenden Aaronson would be a “good foil” for Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Marco Silva is looking to build on an impressive campaign in the Premier League for the Cottagers last season.

Fulham transfer news – Brenden Aaronson

According to the MailOnline, Fulham have approached Leeds United to sign Aaronson on loan following the Yorkshire outfit’s relegation to the Championship last term.

The 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract that allows him to leave the Whites on loan in the event of demotion to the second tier, allowing the west London side to swoop for his signature.

Fulham are yet to meet the loan conditions for the former RB Salzburg star, who arrived at Elland Road for a fee of €29m (close to £25m) last summer.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aaronson’s signing will go down as a disappointment, having been unable to help retain Leeds’ Premier League status.

But the transfer insider has claimed that Fulham hope to make “some headway” on a deal for Aaronson this week.

What has Jones said about Fulham and Aaronson?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The way that he presses and the way that he gets on the ball and tries to make things happen.

“He would be a really good foil for Mitrovic in that sense.

“It’s something that Fulham are looking at, and I think they're hoping to make some headway on it this week.”

Would Aaronson be a good signing at Leeds?

Aaronson, described as a “special” talent by former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, endured a mixed campaign at Elland Road but displayed flashes of talent that could become apparent in a more efficient side.

The 32-cap United States international bagged a solitary goal whilst providing three assists in 36 appearances for the Whites, having mainly operated in an attacking midfield position.

And the £45,000 per-week earner is not afraid of getting himself about, as shown by ranking in the top 4% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks per 90 minutes (1.63) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

However, having the chance to play in behind Mitrovic, who bagged 14 Premier League goals in 24 appearances last term, could provide Aaronson with an outlet to provide service for, rather than a misfiring Patrick Bamford.

Therefore, Aaronson will hope he gets another crack at the top flight as he looks to establish himself as a solid performer in one of Europe’s top leagues.