Fulham have been linked with a move to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed the one reason stopping a deal from being completed at the moment, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Cottagers won't want to rest on their laurels after a top half Premier League finish last season.

Fulham transfer news - Latest

So far this summer, Fulham have completed the signings of Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez, whilst also managing to keep hold of some of their prized assets, for now.

As per the MailOnline, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with the Serbian forward reportedly vowing never to play for Marco Silva's side again.

The report carries quotes from Silva, who has revealed that Mitrovic is back training with the team.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Willian has agreed personal terms with Al Shabab, despite signing a new deal at Craven Cottage.

If Fulham can manage to keep hold of two of their star players whilst also continuing to strengthen, Silva will feel he's in a strong place heading into the new season.

As per the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi could be the next to arrive at Fulham, with the 22-year-old now actively pushing for a move to be completed.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided an update on the potential deal.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Fulham and Hudson-Odoi?

Sheth has suggested that Fulham are edging closer to securing the signature of Hudson-Odoi.

The Sky Sports reporter adds that there is a gap in valuation between the two clubs, but a lot of the deal has been agreed in principle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "One player we talked about before, Fred, but another player that they're edging closer to signing is Hudson-Odoi as well, from Chelsea. Talks are continuing.

"Still a gap in valuation on the fee, but a lot of that deal, I'm told, has been agreed in principle. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. It's just that all important fee now.

"He's entered the final year of his contract, hence why Fulham probably want to pay a little bit less. I think there's a willingness from all parties to get the deal done, it's just whether they can close that gap on the fee."

Who else could Fulham look to target this summer?

Reliable journalist Romano has also claimed that Fulham have agreed personal terms with Everton winger Demarai Gray.

The Jamaican international is currently training away from Sean Dyche's first team squad.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Fulham have begun talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, who will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Journalist Jones has confirmed to GMS that Benfica defender Morato is also keen on signing for Fulham during the summer transfer window.

The capital club gets their Premier League season underway this weekend as they travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.