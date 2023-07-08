Fulham could be sounded out over a move for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest who is ‘on the hunt for a new club’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer insider, however, claimed that a team such as Crystal Palace would also be wise to show an interest ahead of his inevitable switch from the Spanish giants.

Fulham transfer news – Sergino Dest

Dest plied his trade at AC Milan last season as his parent club Barcelona decided it was best if the young full-back accrued some much-needed game time.

An option to buy the defender for €20m (£17m) was included, but the Italian outfit are not expected to trigger that after he failed to shine at the San Siro, according to reports from Spain (via Sports Keeda).

However, it looks unlikely that he no longer has a future in Catalan either, as Barcelona midfielder-turn-sporting director Deco has asked President Joan Laporta to part ways with the former Ajax ace.

Manchester United were reportedly a keen admirer last summer, with the Daily Express claiming that the club had ‘held private talks’ with Barcelona. Now, Jones has also said that United are aware of his situation but are unlikely to bid due to his recent form.

What did Dean Jones say about Fulham and Sergino Dest?

Jones claimed that Fulham may be one of the English top-flight sides to show an interest on the outgoing Barcelona defender.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Sergino Dest is on the hunt for a new club this week and a few Premier League clubs are being made aware of his availability. Barcelona want him gone as soon as possible. Manchester United have been on his case, so they know his situation already, he’s a player Ten Hag knows from Ajax and United have looked at before, but at the moment there’s no indication United are ready to activate a move to sign him and that’s partly because of his form in recent times.

“He’s fallen away from where he was. But he is versatile and that will hold appeal at other clubs. Other teams like Crystal Palace and Fulham will be sounded out over this as clubs that would be likely to consider him, but it will depend on what terms the deal is available at.”

What would Sergino Dest bring to a club like Fulham?

Despite the 25-cap USA international spending last season in Milan, he only featured 14 times across all competitions and managed zero goal contributions in that sequence.

Before that, the 22-year-old spent two campaigns in Barcelona but made just 72 appearances and netted two goals. So, it’s fair to say that the youngster has not enjoyed the brightest of careers so far, though he is still young and has ample years left in his tank.

Among his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, he is still in the top 11% of successful take-ons, according to Fbref, while he racked up 2.77 tackles per 90, too, which is commendable for a player seemingly out of form.

Interim USA coach Anthony Hudson had some positive words about Dest following a string of impressive showings on the international stage and hailed him as ‘fantastic’ for his World Cup campaign.

“He’s a guy who responds really well. I had a chat with him if he could go 90 mins, but he was desperate to stay on. He was fantastic at the World Cup, his attitude is first-class, he’s been great in camp. He has setbacks, but seems to always respond.” Hudson said.