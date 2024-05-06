Highlights Fulham are desperate to hold onto Marco Silva as they are certain that he would be difficult to replace in the Craven Cottage dugout.

The west Londoners are fearful that admirers could attempt to lure him away after guiding his side away from the Premier League danger zone.

Despite interest from other clubs, Fulham aim to keep Marco Silva in the hot-seat heading into next season.

Fulham’s easiness at staying in the Premier League will surely go down as one of the unspoken successes of clubs throughout the top-flight this season, and with Marco Silva being the mastermind behind their cruise to survival with a mid-table finish, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that the Cottagers see their Portuguese boss as their “top asset” to hold on to in the summer.

Silva joined Fulham back in July 2021 after they had been relegated from the Premier League under Scott Parker, winning the Championship at the first time of asking with an incredible 106 goals scored - but the good times haven’t stopped there. The former Everton boss hauled Fulham to a 10th-placed finish last season, and were it not for a slight collapse in March and April in the league, they would have maintained a European hunt as they ended just nine points from continental football.

This season has been much the same, and although slightly more challenging, Fulham staved off relegation weeks ago. They sit 13th in the table without last season’s star man Aleksandar Mitrovic. But despite boasting some superb stars such as Joao Palhinha, Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira, owner Shahid Khan sees Silva as their most prized asset.

Marco Silva Seen as Fulham's Best Asset

The Portuguese boss has made Fulham an established Premier League team

Fulham have labelled £87,000-a-week Silva as their top asset that they wish to hold onto this summer despite boasting talent all across the pitch, GIVEMESPORT sources state.

Silva has won 64 of his 138 games in charge of Fulham, and having overseen an easy step up to the Premier League, there aren’t many better placed than him to keep the good times rolling on the banks of the Thames.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fulham's 106 goals in 2021/22 was only bettered by Manchester City's 108 in the second division back in 2001/02.

There had been interest anticipated from West Ham United with David Moyes looking all but gone from the London Stadium after a poor few months. Although Julen Lopetegui seems set to join the club, Ruben Amorim has been looked at and Kieran McKenna has been linked. Fulham are aware that whilst nothing is going on at the moment, there is always the chance that a move could have been sprung.

Fulham see Silva as the toughest part of their club to replace, and they would fight hard to keep him if any interested clubs did show an interest in taking him from Craven Cottage.

Joao Palhinha Interest Dips

The Portugal star almost joined Bayern Munich last summer

One reason for that is that interest in Joao Palhinha’s services has died down recently, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed.

Fulham are hopeful that both the Portugal midfielder and Silva will end up staying in the capital next season, especially after Palhinha was incredibly close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, along with the fact that Arsenal have been linked with his services before.

Related Exclusive: Joao Palhinha 'Could Remain at Fulham This Summer' Fulham are edging towards being successful in their attempts to hold onto Joao Palhinha heading into next season

Fulham are already looking into options to improve at centre-back with Tosin Adarabioyo set to depart on a free transfer, whilst a centre-forward has also been targeted amid Mitrovic’s departure last summer. Rodrigo Muniz has become their main striker but with Armando Broja’s loan spell not going to plan and Raul Jimenez enduring a relatively unimpressive year in front of goal, another option could be sought after to fix their woes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-05-24.