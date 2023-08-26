Fulham are “hitting the transfer market next week” to secure an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement at Craven Cottage, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT an update on other areas of the pitch.

The Cottagers hope to bolster Marco Silva’s squad before next week’s transfer deadline.

Fulham transfer news – Latest

Last week, Fulham confirmed the departure of Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. The club stated they had received a club-record fee, reported to be £50m. Therefore, the Cottagers must begin to find a replacement before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Despite signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez earlier in the summer, the MailOnline has reported that Fulham have approached Duvan Zapata. Reports claim that the Colombian is leaning towards remaining at his current club Atalanta, after a loan move to Roma broke down. However, the west London outfit are enquiring to see if he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Silva has confirmed that Fulham are not interested in signing Juventus centre-forward Moise Kean from Juventus. Jones has also confirmed that the Portuguese head coach was never expectant on a move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja whilst providing an update on the club’s search for a full-back.

Fulham signings - summer Fee Raul Jimenez (Wolves) £5.5m Calvin Bassey (Ajax) £18.2m Adama Traore (Wolves) Free All fees as per Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Fulham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Fulham are hitting the transfer market next week to bolster the squad and make sure they are safer from the threat of relegation.

“Zapata is being linked, and the feeling is that it could be tricky, so the early expectations of it happening are low. But they are touching base in the hope something could open up.

“Broja was always a very outside bet, and Silva was never that expectant on anything happening with that. There was the Kean interest too though, so we are seeing a picture being painted of the type of striker we can expect them to sign in terms of player profile and fit. Mitrovic is a very physical player, and Fulham are looking for someone to bring that to their attack again. It’s very important in terms of how Silva lines up his team and builds play.

“Fulham are also looking at full backs, partly because there is a feeling that Kenny Tete has been open to a new club this summer. But also because they need reinforcements anyway. Timothy Castagne and Yukinari Sugawara are both players who have hit the radar, but there are others too. That particular position is still being explored, and Fulham fans have to stay patient because there is a chance this all goes down to the wire.”

What next for Fulham this summer?

Fulham have several names on their transfer shortlist ahead of next Friday’s transfer window deadline. The Cottagers are eager to bolster their squad and avoid a dice with relegation from the Premier League this term.

According to TEAMtalk, the west London outfit are stepping up their interest in Monaco left-back Ismail Jakobs, with Antonee Robinson being the club’s only recognised player in that position. The Senegal star has emerged as a top target for Fulham, and the clubs are reportedly underway in discussions over the defender.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Fulham have made an approach for Flamengo striker Pedro alongside Zapata. The 26-year-old wants to move to the Premier League, with the South American outfit turning down a £21m from Silva’s side.