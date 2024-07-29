Highlights Fulham have had a quiet transfer window so far with just one key arrival.

The Cottagers are closing in on their next signing in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

Romano suggests further business could be completed with 3-4 new arrivals.

Fulham could complete three or four more signings this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

So far, the London club have completed just one major piece of business as former player Ryan Sessegnon rejoined the club on a free transfer last week. In terms of outgoings, four departed at the end of their contracts and midfielder Joao Palhinha completed a move to Bayern Munich for a reported £47million.

Marco Silva’s side finished 13th in the Premier League standings last term, but were only two points off a top 10 finish. They will begin the 2024/25 campaign on August 16 away at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Fulham’s Business is Ramping up

Sessegnon rejoined the club last week

After completing the signing of Sessegnon on a free transfer, Fulham’s business is not yet over, according to journalist Romano , who confirmed on Monday that they have agreed a deal for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, more new faces could come through the door.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano outlined Fulham’s plans for the rest of the summer as the transfer window heats up.

The journalist said:

“As we are recording this podcast, the deal [for Smith Rowe] is not completed yet. Fulham have already signed Ryan Sessegnon. They are going for Smith Rowe and I think they will try and make at least three or four more signings.”

Sessegnon, the first new face through the door, is a product of the club's academy, and he made 120 senior appearances before he joined London rivals Tottenham in 2019. However, after a loan spell at German side Hoffenheim, the 24-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, and he made just 57 appearances over the course of five years.

Fulham Dealt Blow in Puertas Pursuit

The 25-year-old currently plays for Union Saint-Gilloise

Fulham have been handed a blow in their pursuit of 25-year-old midfielder Cameron Puertas, according to reports in Switzerland. Outlet Blick claims clubs in England, France, Italy and Germany are all interested in signing him.

The article names Fulham as one of the interested parties, but notes the lack of Champions League football as a key reason for the player’s disinterest. Puertas has 12 months remaining on his contract at Union Saint-Gilloise, but that can be extended by a further year.

Cameron Puertas 2023/24 stats for Union Saint-Gilloise across all competitions Stat: Appearances 56 Goals 14 Assists 23 Minutes played 4,581

Puertas, born in Lausanne, began his career in Switzerland. After joining Lausanne-Sport in 2018, he departed three-and-a-half years later to Belgium. With the Jupiler Pro League side, he has made 114 appearances across all competitions and scored 20 goals.

