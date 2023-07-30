Fulham have not been ruled out of the race to sign a midfield addition they’ve previously looked at this transfer window at Craven Cottage after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Marco Silva is interested in bolstering his options in the centre of the park as the Cottagers aim to build on an impressive first season back in the Premier League.

Fulham transfer news – Latest

Unfortunately for Fulham and Silva, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s desire to leave Craven Cottage has been the main story of their transfer window this summer, with the 28-year-old attracting the interest of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

After rejecting two bids for the centre-forward, Football Insider now claims that Fulham could buckle under the pressure of a third offer, which could be worth around the £50m mark.

The west London outfit have acquired the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez for a fee of £5.5m, who could act as a replacement for the Serbia international.

But it’s in the middle of the park where Silva could turn his attention to, even if Mitrovic is to depart imminently.

According to The Telegraph, Fulham have shown an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Fred, who could be available if Erik ten Hag is forced to sanction his departure.

The same report claims the Red Devils hope to raise £20m from his sale, with the Cottagers facing competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

And the Brazilian has changed his agents amid a potential move this summer, hinting the 30-year-old is receptive to leaving Manchester.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are pushing Fred towards the exit door, indicating that one bid from Fulham could be enough to secure his signature.

Having been unable to agree on a fee earlier in the window, Sheth claims that Fulham could spot an opportunity to sign Fred later in the transfer market.

What has Sheth said about Fulham and Fred?

Speaking about Fred’s future, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There has been interest from Fulham. They couldn't agree on a fee simply because United were asking for too much money.

“Don't rule that one out, though, just yet. I think the later you go in the window and the more that United might think, ‘We want to bring in another midfielder’, Fulham might spot that as an opportunity to be able to do a deal on their terms rather than on what Manchester United would want at this stage of the transfer window.”

Who else could Fulham sign this summer?

Fulham have several players on their radar as they aim to secure a second consecutive top-half finish this term.

The west London outfit have already wrapped up the signing of Ajax and Nigeria centre-back Calvin Bassey, who arrives at the club for a fee of £19.3m.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones last week told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham could make fresh bids to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Benfica centre-back Morato who are both keen on a move to Craven Cottage.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Silva's side are "optimistic" over their chances of securing a deal to sign the former, with personal terms close to being agreed.

However, the likelihood of signing the latter is uncertain, given the recent arrival of Bassey.