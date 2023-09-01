Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has been the subject of Premier League interest at Craven Cottage, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides a reason as to why he could leave the club on Deadline Day.

Marco Silva is already set to lose a key midfielder before the window’s closure at 11 pm tonight, and the Cottagers will want to avoid selling another.

Fulham transfer news – Harrison Reed

On Thursday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fulham had turned down a £4m offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to sell Reed. However, the Black Country outfit could bid again for the 28-year-old midfielder. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has today told GIVEMESPORT that “there is a deal to be done” for Reed to move to Molineux, which will worry the Fulham faithful heading into the window’s remaining hours. Meanwhile, The Independent have claimed that Everton want to hijack Wolves’ move for the £30,000 per-week earner in the late stages of the transfer window as the Blues look to bolster their midfield following the departure of Alex Iwobi, who goes the other way.

Silva would be frustrated to lose Reed, with Joao Palhinha on the verge of a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with the Portugal international undergoing a medical for the German champions. And with his midfield partner in crime Reed teetering on the brink of a departure from Craven Cottage today, the west London outfit will be frustrated at losing a duo who helped play a part in the side’s top-half finish last season.

Fulham signings - summer Fee Raul Jimenez (Wolves) £5.5m Calvin Bassey (Ajax) £18.2m Adama Traore (Wolves) Free All fees as per Sky Sports

What has Crook said about Fulham and Reed?

Crook has revealed that Harrison has been left frustrated at not being offered a new contract, having been promised fresh terms by the club.

The talkSPORT reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not sure that Fulham, particularly with Palhinha going, will be keen to lose Reed. However, my understanding is that he's been promised a new contract for a while, and it hasn't happened, so he’s getting a little bit frustrated.”

What next for Fulham on Deadline Day?

Following the signing of Iwobi, Fulham must delve further into the market to replace Reed should the experienced midfielder leave the club today. Transfer insider Dean Jones has namedropped Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi have been on the Cottagers’ radar in recent weeks, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT this week. Silva will hope his side is in good shape to face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow afternoon, less than 24 hours after the window’s closure this evening.