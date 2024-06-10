Highlights Bayern Munich are pursuing Joao Palhinha, with a rumoured fee of £38million wanted by Fulham.

Fulham are eyeing Morten Hjulmand and Florentino Luis as potential replacements.

Sasa Lukic could also compete for Palhinha's spot or complement a new signing in midfield.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is a highly sought-after star at the moment with Bayern Munich reportedly working hard to secure his signature after missing out on him last summer - but GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that Morten Hjulmand and Florentino Luis are already on Fulham's radar to replace their midfield maestro.

Palhinha was seen as a relative coup for Fulham when he joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2022, and he has lived up to expectations with some superb defensive performances in the middle of the park that has seen Fulham secure two mid-table finishes in the process. But with Bayern returning for his signature, Palhinha looks as though he may be on his way out of the exit door - with Cottagers chiefs already looking at their contingency plan.

Joao Palhinha: Transfer News Latest

Palhinha has been a superb player for Fulham

Reports over the weekend suggested that Palhinha has agreed personal terms with the German side, having done so last summer before a move broke down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Palhinha has 27 caps for Portugal

All that is left is for the two clubs to agree on a fee, with Bayern offering around £30million for his services, though Fulham are thought to want a sum in the area of £38million, which has created a stand-off thus far.

Sources: Fulham Have Lined Up Two Replacements

The Cottagers know who they want to bring in

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Fulham had always expected the deal for Palhinha to join Bayern to crop up again; and as such, plans are already in place to replace their Portuguese midfielder should he leave Craven Cottage.

Potential replacement signings have already been identified if the international does depart west London in the coming weeks - with both coming from his homeland. Palhinha was bought from Sporting, and Marco Silva could return to the Primeira Liga winners to replace the 28-year-old with Danish star Hjulmand.

Hjulmand has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks ahead of a potential move, though that has not taken off just yet with reports suggesting United must pay his £67.5million release clause - and having excelled at Sporting, Fulham may have to act quick if they are to secure his signature.

Joao Palhinha's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =7th Goals 4 =5th Fouls Per Game 1.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 4.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 7.04 1st

The other player is from Sporting’s rivals, Benfica - in the form of Luis. A tough tackling, tenacious midfielder, Luis has also been linked with Everton recently but nothing has been made on that front just yet.

It is so far unclear as to which direction Fulham would go in should Palhinha leave, and other names are being explored in a bid to replace one of their stars in the correct manner. But one player already at the club could come in to fill the gap that would be left by Palhinha in Sasa Lukic.

The 27-year-old Serbian star joined Fulham 18 months ago and has so far played a bit-part role in west London, but he could get the nod next season in any case - whether that be to directly replace Palhinha or compete with a new signing for his spot in the team.

Targets Show Fulham's Insane Progression

Palhinha has been immense for Fulham and there is no getting away from the fact that he would be incredibly hard to replace should he depart for the Allianz Arena.

The Portugal midfielder was ahead of all other Premier League players in terms of tackles per game last season and his tenacity allows stars such as Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira to shine in attacking areas.

But with links to players courted by Everton and Manchester United, it shows how far the club have come in their two seasons in the top-flight.

