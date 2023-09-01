Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich has now collapsed and transfer insider Dean Jones has given his verdict on the situation, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

While Marco Silva and his entourage will be pleased, the same cannot be said for the Portugal international, who was keen to explore pastures new.

Fulham transfer news – Joao Palhinha

Palhinha, who was a vital cog in Fulham’s top-half finish in 2022/23, had been given the club’s blessing to travel to Germany to complete a deadline day deal that would see him join Bundesliga giants Bayern. The 28-year-old, who was keen to ply his trade in the Champions League, was expected to join for a fee around the £65m mark, though a deal was not able to rubber-stamped before the German transfer window’s 5pm cut-off point.

In light of Palhinha’s seemingly inevitable switch to Bavaria, MailOnline reported that Fulham had tabled a bid worth £25m to Tottenham Hotspur for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s signature. However, it is expected that the Craven Cottage outfit will firmly put on the brakes off the back of the latest development.

Manchester United had also been approached for outcast Scott McTominay today, though that deal is also expected to be put on the back burner given that Palhinha will be turning to London imminently. Now, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT an update on the disheartening situation and how the midfield enforcer must be feeling.

Spend On Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Spent Man United £210m Tottenham £153m Arsenal £151m Chelsea £122m Everton £120m Leicester £86m Man City £65m Crystal Palace £50m West Ham £49m Fulham £36m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Fulham and Joao Palhinha?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Joao Palhinha has fallen victim to the early German deadline as the cut-off meant Fulham could not replace him in time after allowing him to go over to Germany. A blow for the player and obviously a very strange moment for him emotionally - but it’s also strange they left it so late to come in for him. Palhinha has been hiding in plain sight all year as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. I’m not sure why it took until the final few days of August to realise he was who they needed. It has been a pretty wild ride over at Bayern as deals for Trevoh Chalobah and Armel Bella-Kotchap also collapsed. Simply ran out of time on all of it.”

What else is happening at Fulham on deadline day?

Fulham’s Harrison Reed has also been touted with a move away from the Premier League in recent days, with Wolverhampton Wanderers emerging as the leading candidates, according to Sky Sports. The would-be buyers have, however, seen their opening £4m offer snubbed, per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, the capital club have re-opened talks with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has also piqued interest from Premier League club Nottingham Forest. The overriding feeling, however, is that Fulham have left it too late given that BBC Sport have reported the winger is completing his medical ahead of a move to the Tricky Trees.