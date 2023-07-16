Fulham may have priced Joao Palhinha out of a move this summer, based on reports, but Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth still has a warning for the Craven Cottage faithful.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to West Ham United as they look to bring in a replacement for Declan Rice.

Fulham transfer news — Joao Palhinha

Sheth's Sky Sports colleague Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is going to take a lot of money for Fulham to consider selling Palhinha.

According to the MailOnline, the amount needed to get the 28-year-old out of Craven Cottage this transfer window is £90m.

The same outlet claims that West Ham are interested in signing Palhinha as a replacement for Rice but, at £90m, a deal looks highly unlikely.

The west London club only signed the Portugal international for £20m last summer, as reported by Sky Sports, but it is clear that they feel his value has gone up dramatically after an impressive debut season in England.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Joao Palhinha and Fulham?

While Fulham appear to have priced Palhinha out of a move, Sheth has suggested that the former Sporting Lisbon man could still decide that he wants to leave Marco Silva's side later on in the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reporter said: "The Palhinha situation, they want to keep him, of course. But the later we get into the window, let's see what Palhinha's feeling is about wanting to stay or not."

Who else is interested in Joao Palhinha?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool have also shown an interest in Palhinha.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, but another midfielder like the Fulham star may be needed amid doubts surrounding the futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

As per The Athletic, both players are wanted by teams in Saudi Arabia, meaning Jurgen Klopp may have to go back into the transfer market for someone who can operate in the engine room.

Elsewhere, The Sun claimed in April that Manchester United were monitoring Palhinha's situation at Craven Cottage. It will now be interesting to see whether anyone actually ends up making a move for the midfielder, especially if Fulham really have slapped a £90m price tag on him. However, it is not hard to see why he is being targeted.

When it came to tackles in the Premier League last season, no player made more. In total, Palhinha recorded 147 (via FBref). To put that into perspective, the next highest number was 100.

Palhinha was also in the top 20 for interceptions made, making 46, so this is someone who is very adept at winning the ball back and thwarting attacks. Does it mean he is worth £90m? No. But Fulham's plan is clearly to scare off suitors, which is more than understandable.

They had a good campaign last term and need to keep hold of their best players if they want to build on that.