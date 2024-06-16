Highlights Fulham could target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg or Kalvin Phillips as a midfield signing this summer.

Marco Silva is looking for a player in that position with Premier League experience.

The signing could be a replacement for Joao Palhinha who is likely to leave Craven Cottage.

Fulham could be in the market for a new defensive midfielder this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, with Tottenham Hotspur ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips being among those they admire who have Premier League experience.

Marco Silva has done a terrific job at Craven Cottage, but with Joao Palhinha inevitably becoming Bayern Munich-bound, the club are doing everything in their power to find the perfect replacement for the ground-eating ace in the coming months.

Palhinha has been instrumental to Silva’s work in west London since joining from Sporting CP in the summer of 2022. In two years, the 28-year-old has played just shy of 80 times for the club and even won the club’s Player of the Season gong in 2022/23.

Hojbjerg and Phillips Eyed as Palhinha Replacements

Premier League experience could be key

As we enter the summer transfer market, GMS sources reveal there is an ever-growing potential that Fulham will be scouring for a new midfielder to station themselves as the fulcrum of the side, ultimately replacing Palhinha.

Hojbjerg has emerged as a potential option after being considered by the capital club in the past. Having made 36 appearances in the Premier League during 2023/24, the midfielder would be match fit should he secure the cross-city switch, though a deal for the Dane does not seem likely.

And despite his hodgepodge loan stint at West Ham United, Phillips is being explored as a prospective acquisition for the Craven Cottage-based outfit.

Palhinha, Phillips, Hojbjerg - Premier League Stats Statistic Palhinha Phillips Hojbjerg Minutes 2,711 309 1,294 Goals/Assists 4/1 0/0 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 83 80 88.6 Tackles per game 4.6 1.4 0.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.5 0.5 Clearances per game 1.6 0.3 0.8 Overall rating 7.04 5.89 6.32

A move for £45m star Phillips, according to GMS sources, might be more feasible on the basis that he is likely to be thinking about his next move from the Etihad Stadium and, as a result, will be more open-minded than other options.

What makes Hojberg and Phillips so appealing to Fulham’s boardroom bosses is the fact they both have experience in England’s top division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojbjerg has played 254 times in the English top flight, while Phillips has 73 appearances in the Premier League.

Palhinha ‘Expected to Leave’ Fulham This Summer

Amrabat, Luis and Hjulmand also admired

Their pursuit for a player to sit in front of their back line and do the dirty work has been boosted tenfold given Palhinha looks to be leaving this summer, though GMS sources have revealed that his employers are holding out for a better deal for the midfielder who they rate very highly.

Expecting to earn £60 million plus from the sale of the Portuguese talisman, Silva and the Fulham higher-ups will be wanting to spend their money wisely on a successor across the coming months.

Sofyan Amrabat, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United, was previously on their radar. The 57-cap Morocco international showed glimpses of what he’s capable of at Old Trafford, though did not produce enough to turn his deal permanent.

GMS sources have, however, now confirmed that a deal for Amrabat could prove to be ‘too difficult’ now. Elsewhere, Fulham do have eyes on Manchester United-linked Morten Hjulmand, who plays for Sporting, and Florentino Luis of Benfica.

Given the aforementioned duo currently ply their trade in Portugal’s top flight and boast no experience of playing in the Premier League, however, may deter Fulham from snaring a deal for either.