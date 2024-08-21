Fulham could be in the market for another midfielder this summer as their transfer window continues to roll on with a spate of high-profile signings - and Lyon prodigy Rayan Cherki may well be next on their radar with just over a week to go before the transfer window closes, though Crystal Palace are also interested in the French youth international, according to reports.

The Cottagers have been sensational so far in the transfer window following on from losing star man Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, and despite a 1-0 loss to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season, the club are close to signing a plethora of talents and there is increased optimism over a strong campaign this season. And that could grow stronger with the signing of Cherki - with the Cottagers battling with Palace over his services.

Fulham Make Bid for Rayan Cherki

The Cottagers are being rivalled by Crystal Palace for his services

The report from The Athletic states that Fulham have submitted an offer for Lyon's midfield star Cherki - with the proposal for the French youngster being worth an initial £12million, with further add-ons to boot.

However, Palace - who are set to come into more money upon selling Joachim Andersen to the Cottagers for £30million, following Michael Olise's departure to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer - also retain an interest in his services, but they are yet to submit an offer for the tricky midfielder.

Rayan Cherki's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 2nd Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 6.83 =5th

Fulham are set to complete deals for Andersen and Burnley's Sander Berge imminently, but they are in the market for another attacking option before the Premier League transfer window closes next week and Cherki has made his way on to their high priorities.

Cherki is in the final year of his contract, and has been training separately from his team-mates in anticipation of a move in that time. Having been regarded as one of France's most exciting young players and one of the best to ever emerge from Lyon's academy, he has had a dip in form in recent months and has not started often for the French giants.

Fulham Could be Premier League Dark Horse

The Cottagers have signed extremely well in the transfer window

Fulham have had one of the most underrated transfer windows in the entirety of the Premier League this summer - and after their outgoings, the club have not really spent too much money which has given them the extra funds to try and land players such as Cherki.

Former prodigy Ryan Sessegnon has rejoined from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer after a nightmare couple of years in north London, whilst Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has made the surprise move to Craven Cottage after his minutes were limited for the Gunners last season, despite his superb outings whenever he played.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki has made made 141 appearances for Lyon, scoring 17 goals.

Add Villarreal defender Jorge Cuenca to the list, alongside the imminent signings of Andersen and Berge, and it's only really the outgoing of tough-tackling midfielder Palhinha that will be felt - though their additions should make up for that.

Cherki would be the icing on the cake, and alongside further talents such as Antonee Robinson, Rodrigo Muniz, Andreas Pereira and Alex Iwobi, there is real talent at Craven Cottage this season - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them mount a charge for Europe.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.